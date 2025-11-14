Foreign Influence and Election Interference Primer

Hi friends, Nina here. Yesterday we held our first workshop on Substack Live, and we’ll soon be uploading all of our past workshops—on online safety, information literacy, artificial intelligence, and open source investigative techniques—to the Workshop Library, where our paid supporters can watch them back wherever they like.

Thanks for sticking with us throughout the year as we’ve tried out different platforms and figured out what works best for both us and you as we share our knowledge and build a reality-based community.

Next Workshop: Geolocation… but make it festive 🎄

On December 9 at noon ET, we’ll be “Finding Santa” as

takes you through basic geolocation techniques. I’m proud to say I got Ben hooked on geolocation back in 2021 when he was a Master’s student in my class on disinformation at Syracuse University and he has now MUCH surpassed my skill level.

Join us 🎅 🌎

Those who complete and submit a geolocation challenge after the course will be entered into a holiday raffle for two signed copies of my books, How to Lose the Information War and How to Be a Woman Online. They’re great for your own library or to use as a stocking stuffer for the concerned information consumer in your life.

Paid subscribers can scroll on for the materials from this class.