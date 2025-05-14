Fight Russian disinformation and click the ❤️ heart above to help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show this post to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

© European Union 2014 - European Parliament.

It’s been just a few weeks since Pope Francis’ passing on April 21, and the new Pope, Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, has been selected. What should have been a straightforward, apolitical process and momentous occasion for millions around the world became the host for conspiracies, false narratives, and manipulated content have about Pope Francis’ death. From claims he was killed by Vice President JD Vance — who met with him the day before he died — to AI-generated images purporting to have shown him in the hospital, to false claims he had been abused or was a satanist, malign actors have successfully “flooded the zone” with papal disinformation.

Never to miss a trending topic, the Kremlin decided to jump into the fray and attempt to manipulate public opinion around Francis’ death.

Francis’ passing has generated significant coverage from Russian state media outlets, revealing carefully constructed, positive narratives that align with broader Russian geopolitical objectives, as well as a flurry of overt propaganda centered around Francis’ perceived progressiveness and reforms made to the Catholic Church during his Papacy. This short brief serves as an excellent case study for analyzing the Kremlin’s strategic communications in action.

On platforms like X and Telegram, state media posted content appealing to accelerationist right-wing audiences, playing on tropes of “wokeness” and “globalism,” aiming to generate outrage amongst primarily the MAGA-affiliated community. In contrast, in more traditional television and online formats, state media has portrayed Putin’s and Russia’s relationship with Francis as far more constructive and positive than it actually was. The goal here? Likely to influence countries in the Global South which have both a large population of Catholics and where outlets like Russia Today (RT) target their programming — such as the Philippines and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And, it goes without saying, that the Pravda content aggregation network — which we reported on in February — has also regurgitated far-right disinformation about Pope Francis, and continues to infiltrate LLMs.

Below are a handful of narratives espoused by different varieties of Russian state media, which demonstrate the confusing mess of positions crafted by the Kremlin during the Papal Conclave.

You’re a paid supporter already (thank you!). Share this post with a friend who might like it! Share

Endorsing ‘Anti-Woke’ Cardinals

Within a day of the Pope’s passing, RT and its allies began flooding X and Telegram with content accusing Francis of being “woke” or a “globalist.” This content has typically taken the form of a selectively-edited, manipulated, or otherwise politically-beneficial quote from a noted critic of Pope Francis, and portraying it as having widespread moral authority. RT has also repeatedly amplified Russian far-right “philosopher” Alexander Dugin — dubbed Vladimir Putin’s “brain” — who has posted bizarre, and outwardly racist, content simultaneously maligning Francis and endorsing conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah. The Pravda network has also widely amplified content endorsed by Dugin. RT further attempted to influence public opinion of the Conclave with its own outward endorsement of Sarah, as well as conservative Cardinals Raymond Burke and Ludwig Müller, all on the traditional end of the spectrum. All the while, the Pravda network has amplified content accusing western leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, of interfering with the Conclave.

As we like to say: Most accusations from Russian state media are projection.

Portraying a Special Russia-Vatican Relationship

TASS — the Russian state media outlet which most resembles a legitimate wire service — has consistently emphasized a close personal connection between Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, reporting that Putin “held deep respect for Francis.” This narrative was reinforced by claims that Putin and the Pope had “met three times in person” and “spoke occasionally by phone,” with TASS asserting that Putin called Francis every March to mark his ascension to the Papacy. In his official condolence message, Putin described Francis as a “remarkable man” and claimed he would "forever keep warm memories of him." Putin also praised Francis for fostering “constructive cooperation” between Russia and the Vatican. This narrative has positioned Russia as a defender of traditional Christian values and — falsely — suggested an alignment of moral authority between the Kremlin and the Vatican.

Flip-Flopping on Ukraine

While Western media has accurately reported on the strained relationship between the Vatican and the Kremlin over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, most Russian media outlets have largely ignored or minimized these tensions. Despite Francis having publicly criticized Patriarch Kirill for supporting the war in 2022 — warning him not to serve as “Putin's altar boy” — coverage from TASS and RT have omitted these confrontations or framed them as minor disagreements. However, these outlets have also selectively amplified aspects of Francis’s statements on Ukraine that could be interpreted as favorable to Russian positions. RT particularly emphasized his controversial February 2024 comment about Ukraine needing “the courage of the white flag” for peace negotiations, which had sparked outrage in Ukraine.

RT has also prominently featured negative Ukrainian reactions to Francis's death, highlighting social media posts from Ukrainian officials and public figures who criticized the Pope. One article specifically quoted a Ukrainian lawmaker who described Francis as a “disciple of Putin.” This framing served to position Russians as respectful and dignified in contrast to “ungrateful” Ukrainians, a motif which also dovetails to Vice President JD Vance’s accusation that President Zelensky has never thanked the United States for its assistance against Russia’s invasion.

Too bad for Putin: Pope Leo’s first call to a foreign leader was to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Welcome to Substack!

We hope you’ve enjoyed our first Members-Only newsletter here on Substack. You can expect analysis like this, behind the scenes insights, resources, guides, and more, once a week, just as we served up prior, on Patreon! Thank you for bearing with us during our move. As a reminder, you can update your payment information and transfer your subscription here!

We’re also pleased to share that our subscribers-only chat is open! Here’s the link. We’re looking forward to hanging out with you there, and we can’t wait to hear from you!

Thank you again for your continued support of ASP.

Support ASP