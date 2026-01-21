Today, we’re launching TrumpCensorship.com, a new public resource that visualizes one year of censorship actions taken by the Trump Administration against journalists, public servants, researchers, and the American people. This site brings together a year’s worth of weekly monitoring into a single, interactive dataset that makes it impossible to ignore the administration’s systematic attacks on free expression.

Why we built TrumpCensorship.com

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, our team has documented more than 200 distinct censorship incidents: efforts to suppress press freedom, punish perceived critics, chill academic research, and unwind civil rights protections. These episodes can feel isolated in the daily news cycle; viewed together, they form a clear pattern of government interference with core democratic freedoms. Far from defending free speech, the Trump Administration is undermining it.

Visualizing the data allows every American to see the consistent actions the Trump administration has taken against their core democratic rights. Cataloguing this data is important as we live through an administration that attempts to erase history and suppress dissent, and as it works to normalize retaliation and information control as tools of governance.

What the dataset shows

TrumpCensorship.com organizes censorship incidents into key categories: suppression of press freedom, retaliation against perceived critics and whistleblowers, crackdowns on academic freedom and research, the dismantling of long-standing civil rights protections, and more. Each record is annotated with source documentation and contextual notes, creating a longitudinal resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and concerned citizens.

The site allows visitors to explore how censorship has evolved over time and across institutions, tracing how federal agencies, political events, and media ecosystems are being reshaped by the administration’s actions.

From “Last Week in Censorship” to a living archive

TrumpCensorship.com is built on the same monitoring that powers our weekly “Last Week in Censorship” series here on Substack, which has chronicled the administration’s speech-suppressing behavior week after week.

By aggregating that work into a single, interactive resource, we are creating a living archive of the Trump Administration’s attempts to control information and silence dissent. The site will be updated weekly alongside the newsletter so readers can move seamlessly between written and visual analysis.

How the public can use TrumpCensorship.com

TrumpCensorship.com is designed to be useful: for reporters filing stories on authoritarian tactics, for researchers tracking democratic erosion, for civil society groups preparing oversight and litigation, and for everyday Americans trying to understand what is happening in their own country. The data can help identify patterns across agencies, highlight moments of escalation, and ground debates about “free speech” in documented government behavior rather than rhetoric.

Keeping the lights on in a darkening information environment

The American Sunlight Project exists to increase the cost of lies that undermine democracy. This new tracker reflects that mission: it is a tool for transparency, accountability, and public memory at a moment when all three are under sustained attack.

TrumpCensorship.com is now live. Explore the data, share it widely, and help us build the definitive record of this administration’s censorship.

