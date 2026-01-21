The American Sunlight Project

The American Sunlight Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve B's avatar
Steve B
3d

Had a quick play on the dashboard. Everything seems to function very well for me - impressive straight out of the box.

Only minorestest thing is when I went to bookmark it [Chrome], it just says Dashboard. I added what I wanted to call it, but maybe let folks know it's Trumpcensorship.com with a bit more in the automatic label when they bookmark? All the important stuff works fantastic, though. Well done.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The American Sunlight Project and others
Steve B's avatar
Steve B
3d

You did tell me to stay tuned. I did. And here I am.

Great work. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The American Sunlight Project and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The American Sunlight Project · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture