If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

🚨 Testimony Alert! ASP’s Nina Jankowicz will testify before the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield regarding Russian hybrid warfare at 9am ET / 3pm CET. Tune in! 🚨

Last week’s legal victories for the AP turned into more censorship, the Trump administration slipped further down the slippery slope of illegal deportations, and Trump officials basically told Harvard to stop hitting itself. We’re here to break down another week in Trump 2.0 censorship, so strap in…

Suppressing Press Freedom

WH Censoring Press Pool. Despite a Trump-appointed judge ruling last week that the Trump administration couldn’t discriminate against the AP at White House press events, the administration effectively banned the AP last week by changing press pool rules. There are also reports that the White House is trying to censor the press pool’s reporting on this and other issues by denying press pool reports to specific news agencies and omitting certain unflattering information in those reports.

Retaliation Against Critics

Deporting U.S. citizens . During El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s visit at the White House last week, Trump told Bukele that he needs to build “five more places” in reference to prisons needed to hold U.S. citizens accused of crimes. The White House has been considering deporting U.S. citizens to foreign gulags for some time now, something The American Sunlight Project covered in this newsletter last week. The legal challenges–including multiple SCOTUS rulings–have done little to stop Trump’s quest to deport anyone unfavorable to the regime; the administration even ignored a 9-0 SCOTUS ruling that demanded it return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, and there is little hope that future court rulings would stop the administration from sending U.S. citizens abroad. Republicans in Congress have largely been silent on the issue, meaning we will continue to worry that what has started with immigrants who look Latino will end with political dissidents being illegally deported to foreign gulags.

Arrest of Mohsen Mahdawi . Last Monday, Columbia undergraduate student Mohsen Mahdawi was arrested by immigration officials after appearing for an appointment that was meant to be a citizenship hearing. Mahdawi is a Buddhist Palestinian and longtime green card holder who has been involved in pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. In line with similar cases, Mahdawi’s name appeared on multiple far-right anti-immigration blogs prior to his arrest. The Trump administration argues without evidence that Mahdawi has engaged in antisemitism and is therefore a threat to U.S. foreign policy interests. Pro-Palestine speech or criticism of Israel alone, however disliked by some, are not the same as antisemitism.

USG sells out national security to fight fake censorship. Ironically, the Trump administration still seems hellbent on fighting “censorship” while practicing actual censorship. Last week, one of the last government offices still tasked with monitoring foreign disinformation was shuttered at the State Department. Far-right critics of R/FIMI, the State office in question, claimed that like its predecessor, the Global Engagement Center, it censored conservative voices. These claims fly in the face of the fact that R/FIMI focused solely on foreign disinformation, and that there has been no evidence showing these offices censoring anybody. The Trump administration is allowing Russia, China, Iran, and any other authoritarian state to declare open season on U.S. democracy and information security. Worse, anybody associated with R/FIMI, GEC, and others will likely be demonized and unable to fully engage in their right to free speech–by conducting research, for example–because of the government’s actions.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

The Harvard drama continues . Harvard University made headlines last Monday when it issued a stunning refusal to comply with a long list of demands from the Trump administration regarding campus activities and course curricula. In response, the administration immediately froze $2 billion in funding and threatened the wealthy school’s tax exempt status. Matters took a turn for the bizarre when on Friday reports surfaced that the letter containing the list of demands was sent to Harvard in error, though the contents of the letter were authentic. Trump administration officials blamed Harvard for not privately contacting the government upon the letter’s receipt to confirm its authenticity. One official criticized the university for engaging in a “victimhood campaign.”

Harvard’s statement on the matter noted that the letter had been signed by three officials, put on official government letterhead, and sent from an official email address. That same statement said “[it] remains unclear to us exactly what, among the government’s recent words and deeds, were mistakes or what the government actually meant to do and say. But even if the letter was a mistake, the actions the government took this week have real-life consequences.” This episode reveals not only the censorship the federal government seeks to exact on higher education, it also reveals the chaos and sloppiness that is at the core of many of the administration’s functions. The Trump administration can’t even attempt to censor its perceived adversaries without making a fool of itself, then blaming those mistakes on somebody else.

Ideological loyalty tests in the NIH. On Thursday, a long-time researcher at the National Institutes of Health resigned due to what he called “censorship” from Secretary of Human and Health Services Robert F Kennedy, Jr.’s top aides. Kevin Hall, the researcher, is well-known for his work on the health ramifications of ultra-processed foods. He resigned last week out of concerns that the agency would censor his work if it did not conform with certain ideological “narratives” on ultra-processed foods. At the core of the issue was a recently published study by Hall and his colleagues that found that addiction to ultra-processed foods does not function in the same way as addiction to drugs. According to Ars Technica, this study’s findings differ from what RFK Jr. has claimed on the matter. Hall alleges that the difference in the study and RFK Jr.’s claims led to the agency limiting and otherwise interfering with press coverage of Hall’s study.

The Good News

SCOTUS midnight ruling. In an unusual move, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order shortly after midnight on Saturday morning that forbade the deportation of Venezuelans without due process. The hasty ruling speaks to the court’s apparent lack of trust that any order issued too slowly could conveniently (though likely illegally) be ignored if the Trump administration got the Venezuelan immigrants on a plane fast enough. The court ruled 7-2 in favor of preventing the Trump administration from acting, with Alito and Thomas as the dissenting votes. The order is only temporary, however, so this episode is still in development. This case may signal a shrinking tolerance at the country’s highest court for the Trump administration’s flouting of federal court and SCOTUS orders alike.

Enjoy this resource? Help us keep it going. Funding for disinformation research and advocacy is under threat. Every dollar you donate keeps our mission of increasing the cost of lies that undermine democracy going another day.

Support ASP