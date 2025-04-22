The American Sunlight Project

Spookybacon
Apr 22Edited

I just read that you’re speaking before the European Parliament today. Congratulations. After last year, they could use a dose of reality. TWICE last year the E.P. hosted propagandist James A. Lindsay. Of course he went on about “woke,” and Karl Marx, and the usual crap Rufo ‘n Pals spew. James A. Lindsay speaks before the European Parliament, May 30, 2023.

"Woke: A Culture War Against Europe | James Lindsay at the European Parliament"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVZPYQS1dFA

James A. Lindsay and Hungarian born Frank Furedi speak before the European Parliament, April 3, 2023.

"Woke, a Cultural War Against Europe by J. Lindsay and F. Furedi"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBZ6-Rvuaa4

Steve B
Apr 22

Thank you for this continued weekly work on censorship. I think this is an important resource.

