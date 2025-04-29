If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Last week was a doozy, so buckle up. Feds have been threatened with criminal charges for speaking to the press, and Trump might try to deport citizen dissidents. The Trump administration and its affiliate continued to lash out last week at seemingly every person and institution they could, including CBS, Wikipedia, The Hill, and others.

Suppressing Press Freedom

Lawsuits and fired journalists . A report from Semafor published last Monday showed that The Hill’s parent company may have agreed to fire a journalist in response to a lawsuit from Truth Social, Trump’s social media company. The lawsuit happened in response to an article that The Hill published in November 2024, when the publication misreported Truth Social’s financial losses. Although The Hill’s parent company denies the firing was part of the settlement, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Semafor the opposite. This episode shows how Trump’s business assets, not just governmental power, work to punish journalists.

60 Minutes producer quits due to lost independence. Long-time 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens quit last Tuesday, saying “it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes.” Both the program and its company, CBS, have faced stark pressure from Trump. The president has sued CBS from $10 billion and has specifically accused CBS of illegal behavior. This lawsuit relates to the pending merger of Paramount, CBS’ parent company, to Skydance Media, which needs the Trump administration’s approval. Legal experts deem the lawsuit baseless, yet Paramount and CBS seem to be conceding to Trump’s pressure on editorial issues.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Trump targets university accreditation and funding . In his latest attack on higher education, Trump signed a series of executive orders targeting the accreditation and federal funding of universities. One order threatened to cut off loan and grant funding, and sought to punish accreditors for poor performance and violations of the Civil Rights Act. Education Secretary Linda McMahon noted that schools should be a “meritocracy,” which has become a far-right dog whistle for any institution concerned about admitting students from marginalized backgrounds. “Meritocracy” now means a system in which only white, privileged people get access to educational institutions.

Criminal charges for feds talking to the press . Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s staff issued a memo last week declaring that Labor Department employees who speak to the press could face criminal charges. This comes as the Trump administration is dismantling various parts of the department. Though there are some legal restrictions on what government employees can tell the press, they are limited, and criminal charges have historically only rarely been pursued. The result is a chilling effect on Labor Department employees’ ability and willingness to speak to the press at a critical time.

Deporting citizen critics . Axios caused a stir last week when it published a story claiming that Trump administration officials’ “immigration crackdown could expand to include deporting convicted U.S. citizens and charging anyone — not just immigrants — who criticizes Trump's policies.” The article notes that U.S. citizens could be deported to foreign gulags and charged with crimes on the basis of “abetting criminals and terrorists,” which is a preposterous framing that the administration has already used to arrest and deport visa holders who have spoken out against the Israeli government. This latter issue is something we have traced extensively in past newsletters, and now it appears to be evolving with the looming arrest and deportation of U.S. citizens on the same bogus grounds. On top of this, there is the issue of the administration ignoring court orders regarding deportation issues, meaning there could be no recourse for citizens caught in this illegal deportation scheme.

Literacy is censorship now. Elon Musk seemed to suggest on Twitter that U.S. agencies such as USAID involved in promoting digital literacy were somehow engaged in censorship. This is a step past the ridiculous allegations they have made that disinformation research is somehow censorship; apparently helping people to navigate digital platforms and media spaces is censorship. It seems like soon, they’ll accuse people who can read of censorship.

Sloppy cuts to educational grants . In related news, 430 National Science Foundation grants have been cut for seemingly superficial reasons. One example was a grant at UC Boulder for a project called “Combating Censorship from Within the Network,” which aimed to utilize technology to combat, you guessed it, censorship. In line with other cuts made across the federal government, it seems that somebody searched for key terms such as “censorship” and axed those programs… as if an actual censorship program 1) existed and 2) would be so obviously named. These cuts are just more examples of those who cry censorship actually being the censors themselves.

Wikipedia is ‘propaganda.’ It seems like we now live in an upside-down world, as the Trump administration is now accusing Wikipedia of harboring foreign disinformation–never mind the fact that far right MAGA figures regularly parrot Russian disinformation and propaganda. Of pointed interest is that Wikipedia’s contributors collectively downgraded sources from the Anti Defamation League on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The government is seeking to probe Wikipedia’s tax-exempt 501(c)3 status, similar to its challenging of Harvard University’s tax-exempt status.

The Good News

Harvard sues. Last Monday, Harvard continued its fight against the Trump administration by suing it on the basis that it had attacked Harvard with the intent of gaining control of academic decision making. Harvard is continuing to be a role-model for other schools who have faced pressure from the government, and is especially setting a stark contrast to schools like Columbia that caved immediately. In the lawsuit is a specific accusation that the Trump administration is violating the First Amendment by attempting to control what Harvard could teach its students. We love to see it.

