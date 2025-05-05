Love democracy? Hate censorship? Click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show ASP’s work to more people☀️

Last week brought a new level of pettiness to censorship targeting the media, the Democratic Party, ad companies, former Trump officials, and even MAGA-friendly Amazon. Censorship victims such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Perkins Coie continue to show the will to fight—and ability to win.

Suppressing Press Freedom

Trump wants to punish pollsters. A slate of negative polling from the New York Times, ABC/The Washington Post, and even Fox News showed Trump’s approval rating underwater last week. This led to the president declaring online that these news organizations should be investigated for “election fraud,” similarly calling them “negative criminals.” According to Trump, any poll showing him in a negative light is “criminal,” but ones that do the opposite are okay… just like how elections are only secure and fair when he wins, and if he loses, they’re rigged.

Retaliation Against Critics

GOP censors Democratic billboards. Last week, the GOP’s National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) sent cease-and-desist letters to Democratic PACs that had put up billboards in the districts of vulnerable Republicans in Congress. The billboards in question attacked the GOP’s potential plans to make cuts to Medicaid to pay for Trump’s tax cuts and other disastrous budgetary plans, claiming that the billboards promote “patently false” information. The billboards were swiftly taken down as a result. PAC officials say the billboards were taken down not because of any truth to the NRCC’s claims, but because ad companies are terrified of the culture of coercion and fear that Trump and the GOP have spread in American discourse.

More punishments for opponents of the Big Lie. Chris Krebs, Trump’s first-term Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, has come under attack again. This time, the Trump administration has revoked Krebs’ membership in Global Entry, the program that allows low-risk travelers expedited entry to the United States after traveling abroad. This might sound petty, but it’s part of a strategy seemingly meant to punish Krebs for telling the truth about the highly secure 2020 presidential elections, which Trump soundly lost. In addition to his Global Entry status being revoked, Krebs’ security clearance has been terminated. In April, Trump signed an executive order to begin a government investigation into Krebs, despite no evidence of any crime or wrongdoing.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Trump punishes tariff truths . Amazon founder Jeff Bezos caught fire from Trump last Tuesday, despite both The Washington Post and Amazon bending over backwards to please the president with the past year. The White House caught wind of a report claiming that Amazon would include tariff surcharges at checkout, accusing the company of being “hostile and political.” Trump eventually got Bezos on the phone afterwards, Amazon issued denials of the report, and by the afternoon Trump was already singing Bezos’ praises again. This episode shows that companies in Trump’s America can’t even defend their own interests by telling the truth, such as informing customers about tariff costs. They will be expected to kiss the ring at all times.

Ideological loyalty in the DOJ. Many Justice Department attorneys working on civil rights issues have recently quit in response to Trump appointed-civil rights director Harmeet Dhillon’s focus on deeply ideological “civil rights” issues. These include attacks on transgender athletes, alleged anti-Christian bias, and so-called “woke ideology,” which has just become shorthand for any values or facts the administration doesn’t like… such as global warming or racial discrimination being real. The renewed focus of the civil rights division–as well as forced reassignments within the office–seem like a way of forcing out otherwise dedicated civil servants working on critical issues based on purely ideological grounds.

The Good News

CPB fights back. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the congressionally established non-profit that provides funding to NPR and PBS, announced a lawsuit last week against the Trump administration. This was in response to an email that CPB and its board of directors received from the president that claimed he was firing them. CPB is arguing that the president has no power to do so. Trump’s attacks on CPB are part of his ideological crusade against much of public media such as PBS and NPR, which he is trying to defund. Many in MAGA land hold grudges against public media for perceptions of anti-Trump bias, and similarly want to dismantle or control major information flows in the United States to fit their fascist agenda.

Trump’s attack on Big Law firm ruled illegal. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that Trump’s executive order targeting major law firm Perkins Coie was unconstitutional and therefore was “null and void.” The Obama appointee even criticized law firms that had taken deals with the Trump administration after being similarly targeted, noting that those deals only forestalled the threat instead of eliminating it. Perkins Coie has been a long-time target of Trump and his allies due to its ties to Hillary Clinton and George Soros, a Democratic megadonor and the subject of much far-right disinformation.

