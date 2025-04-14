If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Another week, another censorship email. We’ll celebrate when we don’t have to send these anymore.

Suppressing Press Freedom

Pouting about pronouns. In an extraordinarily petty move, the Trump administration is refusing to answer questions from reporters who include gender pronouns in their biographies or email signatures. Multiple Trump aides have affirmed the new policy, including Katie Miller, a senior adviser at the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” who stated that using pronouns somehow is ignoring “scientific realities.” While this might pale in comparison to the more egregious harms being committed by Trump and his cronies, it shows these people are willing to weaponize discourse about 1% of the population—the trans community—to shirk any public accountability or honesty. Like the Trump Administration’s retaliation against the AP for using the term Gulf of Mexico, this represents an unfair—and potentially unconstitutional—challenge to reporters’ access to the White House for using their own rights to free expression.

Retaliation Against Critics

Deporting U.S. citizens . White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is floating the idea of deporting U.S. citizens to El Salvador, despite stated uncertainties about the legality of such a move. Based on the administration’s proven willingness to break the law and defy even U.S. Supreme Court orders, it’s not clear that they wouldn’t try to deport U.S. citizens anyway. The cases of Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and others demonstrate that deportations can be motivated by free speech that the administration just doesn’t like. It seems no one is safe from this regime.

More law firms cave. In a Truth Social post last week, Trump announced that four more law firms—Kirkland & Ellis, Allen Overy, Simpson Thacher, and Latham & Watkins—agreed to provide a cumulative $500 million in pro bono legal fees to exact Trump’s legal agenda. This is despite the fact that other law firms have stood up to Trump’s executive orders targeting them, and have largely been successful in their challenges. These four firms caving shows the cowardice and belief in appeasement spreading within the legal field. Never mind that “bending the knee” historically doesn’t work, and Columbia University’s current attempts at appeasing Trump have only led to more harm and no concessions from Trump to the university.

ICE wants to stop illegal “ideas.” In a since deleted tweet, ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement—said on Thursday that its job was to prevent illegal “ideas” from crossing U.S. borders. A day earlier, the Department of Homeland Security said it would be surveilling the social media profiles of students and immigrants applying for U.S. visas, a deeply Orwellian move that will serve to silence dissent and promote ideological conformity. ICE said it made the tweet in error. 🙄

No crime but thoughtcrimes. In the cases of both Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, the Trump administration can’t provide evidence that either of these individuals did anything except express pro-Palestine views, which they are conflating with antisemitism. The administration claims that expressing those views interferes with U.S. foreign policy, and the government therefore has the right to detain and deport these individuals.

For Khalil, the Trump administration failed to provide any evidence for alleged wrongdoing in the face of a court-set deadline to do so. And for Ozturk, a State Department memo from March shows that the department has no evidence that Ozturk ever expressed antisemitism or support for terrorism; she merely co-authored an opinion piece for the student newspaper at Tufts University that criticized the Israeli government’s action in Gaza. In other words, protected speech. What’s next? Deporting people because they use pronouns? Because they criticize Trump’s disastrous tariffs?

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Intimidating lawyers at the border. Amir Makled, an attorney based in Dearborn, Michigan, was detained at the Detroit Metro Airport last Sunday upon his return from a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. When Makled tried to re-enter the country, federal agents detained him and demanded that he give them his cell phone. Makled recalled details of his detention, saying that the Tactical Terrorism Response Team had been flagged when he tried to pass through customs. He also described an unnamed agent in plainclothes telling him “[we] know you're a lawyer. We know you take on big cases.” Among other clients, Makled has represented at least one protestor charged for alleged misconduct during protests at the University of Michigan campus last year. Makled said he isn’t sure what triggered his detention, but he noted the First Amendment issues and student protests as a possible motivation. This is one more instance of federal agencies across the U.S. potentially being weaponized to target perceived dissidents, both big and small. Share

The Good News

Gulf of Mexico forever 🌊 A Trump-appointed federal judge ruled last Tuesday that the Trump administration can’t bar the Associated Press (AP) from accessing the White House, Air Force One, and other presidential places because of the AP’s insistence on using the term “Gulf of Mexico.” This is a big win for press freedoms, showing that the White House must not discriminate who it grants access to based on unfavorable coverage. The Trump Administration is appealing this ruling, however, so this particular story is still evolving.

Harvard professors fight back. Harvard professors have something to say on the Trump administration’s demands. The Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing academic freedom, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday over its review of $9 billion in grants and contracts given the university. AAUP is arguing that the administration is exploiting law to silence dissent on the Harvard campus. Multiple campus programs and faculty positions have been axed in recent months in response to the administration’s meddling in university affairs. The subject matter of these programs focused on the Middle East and conflict studies, suggesting that the federal government doesn’t want any discussion remotely in support of Palestine or critical of Israel taking place.

