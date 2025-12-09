We’re asking for your help to keep exposing the lies that threaten our democracy. From tracking Trump’s censorship crusade to unmasking Russia’s AI propaganda schemes, our work relies on supporters like you to make it possible. A tax-deductible gift today helps us reach our $30,000 year-end goal and ensures we can shine a light into 2026—donate now and join the fight.

Give today!

The first week of December marked a chilling escalation in the Trump administration’s systematic assault on dissent. The White House launched a public portal soliciting citizens to report on journalists for “bias” and the State Department began screening visa applicants for any history of content moderation work. All the while, the FBI moved to unmask anonymous archivists while Kash Patel fired agents for a five-year-old photo. All of these actions seek to suppress free expression while also exposing private citizens and journalists for doing their jobs.

Suppressing Press Freedom

White House launches “Media Bias Portal” encouraging citizens to report journalists. The Trump administration unveiled a new system on December 2 asking Americans to submit “biased or undeniably false articles,” with submissions used to populate the administration’s “Media Bias Portal.” The White House explicitly framed this as combating “baseless lies, purposely omitted context, and outright left-wing lunacy of the Fake News Media,” declaring that “the days of the Fake News Media controlling the narrative with lies, fake anonymous sources, and willful bias are over.” The portal effectively crowdsources surveillance and harassment of journalists, creating a government-run database of media criticism that experts warn will lead to harassment and intimidation of reporters whose work displeases the administration.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

State Department orders H-1B visa officers to reject applicants with “censorship” work history. The Trump administration announced enhanced vetting December 3 for H-1B visa applicants, with a State Department cable ordering consular officers to review LinkedIn profiles and employment histories for any work in “misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance and online safety.” The December 2 cable explicitly states: “If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible.” The directive applies to both applicants and their family members, targeting tech workers who the cable says frequently work at “social media or financial services companies involved in the suppression of protected expression.”

ICEBlock developer sues Trump administration after app removed under government pressure. Joshua Aaron, creator of the ICE-tracking app ICEBlock, filed a federal lawsuit December 8 against Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials, alleging First Amendment violations after Apple removed his app following direct government demands. Bondi had publicly boasted: “We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store—and Apple did so.” The app, which had over 1 million users, allowed people to report ICE sightings within a 5-mile radius similar to how Waze alerts drivers to speed traps. Aaron’s lawsuit argues that government officials “crossed constitutional lines” by pressuring a private company to suppress speech, noting this appears to be “the first time in Apple’s nearly fifty-year history” it removed a U.S.-based app due to government pressure.

Retaliation Against Critics

FBI Director Kash Patel sued for firing agents who kneeled during 2020 George Floyd protests. Twelve former FBI agents filed a lawsuit December 8 against Patel for terminating them over a photo showing them kneeling during a June 2020 protest in Washington, DC. The agents say they made a “tactical decision” to kneel to de-escalate a hostile crowd that outnumbered them, successfully dispersing the protesters without violence. Internal FBI investigations in 2020 concluded the agents committed no Hatch Act violations and acted “apolitically and tactically.” But after Patel became director in February 2025, he circumvented FBI processes to fire them, with termination letters claiming they demonstrated “unprofessional conduct and a lack of impartiality” leading to “political weaponization of government.” The lawsuit alleges the firings came directly from the White House because the agents were perceived as “not affiliated with President Trump.”

☀️ Today at noon, our Geolocation Workshop! ☀️

Join us here on Substack Live at 12:00pm EST for our Geolocation Workshop!

This session is a beginner-friendly introduction to geolocation—the skill of figuring out where a photo or video was taken using only the visual clues inside the image. We’ll walk through how it works, why it’s such a powerful tool for verification and research, and then practice together with a series of simple, collaborative challenges. No prior OSINT experience is needed: if you can notice details, ask questions, and enjoy puzzles, you’ll be able to participate. By the end, you’ll understand the basic workflow of geolocation and how it helps journalists, researchers, and everyday users make sense of the visual information they encounter online.