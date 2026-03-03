The American Sunlight Project

The American Sunlight Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irene Tomaszewski's avatar
Irene Tomaszewski
6d

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, is the first American tech billionaire who has principles and lives by them. He should be celebrated, proclaimed the bravest American. The first tech billionaire to publicly refuse a Trump demand. Unlike the Thiels, Bezos and Zuckerbergs et al of that crowd, he actually has self-respect. The others should try it. Self-respect feels good. It reveals strength of character, intelligence, and a basic understanding of ding of living in a free society. Our media write too much about the scum of the earth and far too little about the admirable. And what a beautiful and fitting name he has.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The American Sunlight Project · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture