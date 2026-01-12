If you appreciate our work and want to help us spread awareness of the Trump Administration’s censorship, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

In the second week of the new year, the Trump administration’s censorship crusade has continued at speed: The National Portrait Gallery removed references of Trump’s impeachments from its museum, universities continue to order the removal of “race and gender ideology” from their courses, and the House subpoenaed a reporter over news coverage of the US military’s actions in Venezuela.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Plato declared “woke” at Texas University. Texas A&M University leaders have flagged or canceled at least 200 courses due to race or gender-related content, including Plato (a known “woke” activist from 400 BC). This action is part of a university system-wide, board-mandated review of all academic curriculums, which required all professors to submit their syllabi for review. University faculty reported that the review has led to censorship of course material, as well as implicit threats of disciplinary action for teaching prohibited content. Philosophy professor Martin Peterson was presented with a choice in an email from her department chair: Eliminate course modules addressing race and gender ideology, including Plato readings, or be reassigned to a different philosophy class.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Smithsonian National Gallery removes text noting Trump’s impeachments. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery removed wall text noting Trump’s two impeachments when it replaced his portrait in the “America’s Presidents” exhibition. The original text contained Trump’s biography, including factual information about his two impeachments and acquittal by the senate in both trials. The Trump Administration alleged this as evidence of bias by the museum’s former director despite prior presidential impeachments being noted with presidents’ respective portraits.

Texas Congressman tells protesters to “quit demonstrating” after ICE shootings kill woman, wound two. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) appeared on NewsNation on January 9, 2026, and said “People need to quit demonstrating, quit yelling at law enforcement, challenging law enforcement, and begin to get civil.” His comments came after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, 37, in Minneapolis on January 7 during an immigration enforcement operation and federal agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon on January 8. The right to protest is enshrined in the First Amendment.

Suppression of Press Freedom

House Oversight Committee votes to subpoena reporter. Journalist Seth Harp reported on the U.S. military operation in Venezuela, posting a photo and publicly available biography of one of the Delta Force commanders involved. Representative Anna Paulina Luna accused Harp of “doxing” the officer and leaking classified information. Harp denied this accusation, citing that all information reported on was public and identifying military figures is protected under the First Amendment. Legal experts warned that compelling a journalist to testify threatens press freedom and that naming officials in major events is constitutionally permitted.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

The killing of Renee Good sparked an extraordinary nationwide uprising that demonstrated Americans’ refusal to accept state violence in silence. Despite the White House and federal agencies showcasing their contempt for reality by attempting to spin Good’s murder, within hours, protests erupted in all 50 states. From massive demonstrations in Minneapolis where thousands marched, to Fairbanks where over 100 people gathered despite extreme cold, to Nebraska where protesters declared “we are living under authoritarian rule,” Americans from all walks of life have stood up against state violence. Most powerfully, the protests revealed what Becca Good, Renee’s widow, captured in her statement: while ICE had guns, the community had whistles, solidarity, and an unbreakable commitment to protecting each other. Even as Rep. Roger Williams demanded people “quit demonstrating,” millions of Americans responded by taking to the streets to prove that no amount of censorship or threats can silence a population united against injustice.

