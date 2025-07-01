If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Last week marked an unprecedented escalation in the Trump administration's assault on democratic institutions and individual rights. The Justice Department took the extraordinary step of suing all 15 federal judges in Maryland over immigration orders, while border agents denied entry to a Norwegian visitor for political memes on his phone. The University of Virginia president was forced to resign amid federal pressure to dismantle diversity programs, demonstrating how the administration is systematically dismantling institutional independence and suppressing dissent at every level of American society.

Suppressing Press Freedom & Democratic Oversight

Justice Department sues entire Maryland federal judiciary in extraordinary attack on judicial independence. The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against all 15 federal judges in Maryland over an order that pauses deportations for two business days when detainees file habeas corpus petitions. Legal experts described the move as an unprecedented attack on the independence of the judicial branch. Longtime court watchers said they could not recall another instance in which the Justice Department sued the entire roster of judges in a district. The lawsuit alleges that Chief Judge George L. Russell III issued an "unlawful, antidemocratic" order that grants automatic stays to prevent immigrants from being deported before their cases can be reviewed. Attorney General Pam Bondi's spokesman called the filing "the latest action to rein in unlawful judicial overreach," and the administration asked all Maryland judges to recuse themselves and have an out-of-state judge hear the case.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

University of Virginia president forced to resign. UVA President James E. Ryan resigned after the Justice Department demanded he step down to resolve an investigation into the school's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Justice Department officials had told Ryan they wanted him to resign and threatened the university with loss of federal funding and continued investigations unless he complied. In a letter to the university community, Ryan said he could not "make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job" while "knowingly and willingly sacrificing" employees who would lose their jobs and students who could lose financial aid. The move represents an extraordinary federal intervention in university leadership, with Virginia senators calling it "outrageous" and "an overstep" by the DOJ.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Norwegian tourist denied entry over JD Vance meme on phone. Twenty-one-year-old Mads Mikkelsen from Norway was detained and denied entry to the United States in Newark after border agents discovered a popular meme on his phone depicting Vice President JD Vance as bald and bloated. Mikkelsen, who has the same name as a popular Danish actor, claimed agents threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to unlock his device. After agents discovered the meme, he was subjected to a strip search, blood sampling, and questioning about "drug smuggling, terrorist plots, and right-wing extremism." He was held in a cell for five hours without food or water before being put on a flight back to Norway. While Customs and Border Protection denied the meme was the reason for his deportation, citing "admitted drug use," the incident highlights the administration's comprehensive surveillance of travelers' political views.

Merch!

Times are tough for non-profits right now, so we are exploring ways for our friends around the world to support our cutting-edge research and advocacy on behalf of the truth. We’re excited to announce we’ve launched an online store!

Every purchase supports ASP's work to increase the cost of lies that undermine democracy. If you’ve been looking for a way to show the world that you support the truth, we’ve got you covered…

Brighten up your summer wardrobe and tell the world you’re hot for democracy ☀️IRL trolls will give you a wide berth in any of our t-shirts.

🧢No cap, our democracy is under threat. Show your support for the truth!

Stick it to the conspiracies with a Team Truth sticker!

Looking forward to seeing you in your ASP merch—pics or it didn’t happen 😅

Get your merch now!