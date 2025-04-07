If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Another week, another set of chilling actions from Trump administration officials and allies undermining Americans’ First Amendment rights.

Suppressing Press Freedom

US Senator calls for violence against journalists. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) romanticized violence against journalists for “fake news” on X. In response to a local Oklahaman news organization reporting on his comments, Sen. Mullin insisted his comments were a joke. Suggesting violence against journalists and anti-MAGA political actors, then trying to pass that off as a joke is a tired play from the far-right playbook on censorship and intimidation. By now, many Americans understand that Trump and his friends don’t “joke” about stuff. All these statements are real threats, and we need to take them seriously.

Retaliation Against Critics

Missing: Spines in Big Law . This week brought another round of news on prominent law firms caving to the Trump administration’s intimidation. According to the American Bar Association, Millbank is now the fourth law firm to offer the administration pro bono representation on its agenda. Millbank offered at least $100 million in such services. Millbank’s apparent offense is having a partner who is a known Trump critic. This same partner is also representing someone from the independent U.S. agency, Merit Systems Protection Board, who is suing the Trump administration for her firing.

Don’t call Trump a dictator. Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Oscar Arias had his U.S. visa revoked after he publicly compared the Trump administration’s actions to that of the Roman empire on social media. Arias is well respected in the worlds of international affairs and diplomacy, known for his ability to broker peace and trade deals. This episode shows that any verbal offense taken by the Trump administration could be met with punishment. Not only is this chilling, it shows just how thin-skinned the Trump administration is that it can’t handle tepid criticism.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

World’s richest school caves, too . Along with Columbia, Harvard University seemed to signal its intent to obey in advance with the Trump administration’s intimidation and propaganda efforts targeting education. The administration put $9 billion in federal funding on hold as part of its threat. Many Harvard faculty are reportedly dismayed at this development. What’s especially concerning about Harvard caving is that it has the largest endowment in the world. Accordingly, many other universities follow its lead on many policies and practices. Common thinking is if Harvard can’t or won’t stand up to Trump, why should smaller universities?

California students targeted . More than three dozen visas of Stanford and University of California students and alumni have been canceled, per the U.S. Department of State. UC schools affected include UC Berkeley, San Diego, and Davis. Presumably, the students and alumni in question were targeted for expressing pro-Palestine views, though information remains limited on individual cases. In and outside California, these cases appear to target students for free speech.

Scientists decry censorship . Nearly 2,000 scientists and engineers associated with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine signed an open letter that described the Trump administration’s cuts in funding for education as censorship. Notably, the National Academies is an organization established by Congress under President Lincoln with the intent to advise policymakers. One line in the letter is especially worrying: “We are sending this SOS to sound a clear warning: the nation’s scientific enterprise is being decimated.”

Book purges in the military . Book bans and burnings are a telltale sign of authoritarianism, having occurred in the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and now the United States. Last week, the US Naval Academy’s library removed nearly 400 works in response to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s order to remove works that “promoted DEI.” Among the titles were books on the Holocaust and the Ku Klux Klan, because apparently our Naval officers learning about genocide and lynching is bad. You can view a complete list of the removed works here.

SCOTUS upholds education funds freeze. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld for now the Department of Education’s freeze on $65 million in grants to mitigate teacher shortages. Among the recipients were training programs at non-profits and higher education institutions such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These grants were flagged as being part of federal DEI efforts. This is one of many actions the Trump administration is taking to sloppily target any program or opportunity that dares feature people of color, women, or any other marginalized group.

The Good News

Coalition against fascism forms. Saturday saw the largest mass protests against the Trump administration since Trump’s reelection. Protests like this help to dispel the myth that what Trump is doing is popular, and help to form coalitions among various groups and political actors to fight his policies. A massive protest overtook the U.S. National Mall, and though specific numbers on its attendees are difficult to find, it’s clear that tens of thousands attended. Speakers included figures like U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The issues protested on Saturday were diverse, and included protecting free speech and standing in opposition to the Trump Administration’s deportation of international scholars for their speech.

Princeton says no . Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber indicated in an interview with Bloomberg that the university would not cave to the Trump Administration’s demands, backed by its holding $210 million in funding as a political hostage. Princeton is breaking with Ivy League peers Harvard and Columbia in this front, signaling that there is only so much appetite among powerful universities to capitulate to the government.

Hypocrisy exposed. ASP CEO Nina Jankowicz called out Republican hypocrisy on free speech in a fiery testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

