Last week’s censorship stories are a roundup of corruption, MAGA hysteria, and brazen intimidation against the media and academia. The Copyright Office director was fired–following the Librarian of Congress the week before, James Comey was in the news again for a cryptic photo of seashells, CPB attempted to intimidate the country’s top progressive streamer on Twitch, and the government’s assault on science and research continues.

Retaliation Against Critics

Copyright Office director fired . Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights, was fired last week after her office published the third installment of a lengthy report that highlights concerns about AI training and potential copyright infringement. The report fails to endorse the notion of unregulated AI training – conflicting with the vision of Trump ally Elon Musk, who wants to use copyrighted information to train AI models for his company xAI. Though Perlmutter isn’t a critic in a traditional sense, this episode shows how this administration is eager to remove any potential obstacle to the broligarchy’s agenda. Alongside Trump’s firing of the Librarian of Congress two weeks ago, there are brewing questions about the legality of these moves and how much control Trump has over independent or congressionally run agencies.

Comey targeted for photo of seashells. In a bizarre but no less troubling episode, former FBI Director James Comey has been targeted by right-wing media and the Trump administration for his post on Instagram of seashells arranged to look like “86 47.” MAGA hysteria online accused Comey of advocating for Trump’s death. The most common definition of the term “86”–to fire someone or jettison something–suggests otherwise. The U.S. Secret Service also interviewed Comey last Friday for the since-deleted post as part of the government’s investigation into the matter. Apparently, the Trump administration is scared of seashells now.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Progressive Twitch streamer detained at border . Hasan Piker, the country’s largest progressive political streamer on Twitch, was detained by Customs and Border Protection upon his return from a trip to France. Per Piker’s own telling, the CPB agent interviewing him asked him about his views on Trump, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and other political topics. Keep in mind that these are not normal questions for CPB agents to be asking; one’s political views aren’t relevant to entry to the country. Piker was eventually released after he inquired about whether he was being fully detained and what the point of the interview was. Piker stated that he believes these detentions are meant to silence other media figures, activists, and lawyers who have been similarly detained.

Harvard scientist charged with smuggling . Kseniia Petrova, a Russian biologist at Harvard Medical School, was detained in February 2025 when she failed to declare frog embryos she had brought with her from a trip to France. The government trying to cancel her visa and deport her, and last week she was charged with smuggling. The normal response to the failure to declare would be a warning or a fine. Petrova has protested against the war in Ukraine, and fears her long-term incarceration should she be forced to return to Russia. This episode is a continuation of the administration’s assault on academia. Petrova’s home institution–Harvard–undoubtedly plays a role in her detention. Share

Scientists self-censor… or speak out. The scientific community is reeling in the face of the government’s capricious funding cuts, many of which have targeted programs perceived to be at odds with the MAGA agenda. A news article by Science, the esteemed academic journal, detailed the lengths some scientists are going to self-censor out of fear that their labs and funding could be targeted. Several prominent voices in the scientific community, including computer scientist and misinformation researcher Kate Starbird, are stating that there is no safety in staying silent. They instead advocate for speaking out before it is too late and public sentiment on academic funding cuts solidify.

The Good News

USDA has to restore climate information. The U.S. Department of Agriculture must restore webpages and information on funding regarding climate issues. Though a highly technical legal case, it sets a good precedent for litigation over government cuts to funding and publicly available information… such as in research and higher education, for example.

