Last week, a mix of pettiness and financial interests fueled the U.S. government’s censorship campaign. CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon resigned in response to the network’s desire to settle Trump’s lawsuit against them on the background of a pending merger. Trump publicly stewed about Kamala Harris’ celebrity endorsements, and his administration opened an investigation into Media Matters, an organization that has researched extremism on Twitter. The government attempted to halt Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, but was blocked by the courts.

Suppressing Press Freedom

More turbulence at CBS. The CEO of CBS News, Wendy McMahon, resigned last week amid disagreement with company leadership over Trump’s lawsuit against the media giant. This is the second major figure at CBS to resign in recent weeks, the first being 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. Like Owens, McMahon opposed a settlement with the president. Critically, Paramount Global–CBS’ parent company–is seeking a merger with Skydance Media that needs the administration’s approval. In sum, the network appears to be yielding to Trump’s pressure, and is losing leaders who are standing up for press freedoms.

Retaliation Against Critics

Trump obsessed with Beyoncé. In a bizarre rant on Truth Social, Trump accused Kamala Harris of paying the pop star $11 million for what he called an “illegal” endorsement during the 2024 elections. The Harris campaign did pay Beyonce’s entertainment company $165,000 weeks after she appeared at a campaign rally. Campaign events need to be staffed and organized, so there are labor costs associated with events like this–regardless of who appears at them or what endorsements are made. Most troublingly, Trump said he intends to launch investigations into Harris’ celebrity endorsements.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Administration halts Harvard’s ability to enroll international students . The president recently attempted to halt the university’s ability to enroll international students. These students comprise roughly a quarter of the campus population, and their tuition fees help subsidize education costs for American students. It would be financially devastating for the university if it could not enroll foreign students. This move comes as the U.S. government seeks footage and student conduct records related to campus protests against the ongoing war in Gaza. On Friday, a federal judge blocked the government’s moves.

FTC targets Media Matters . The Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation last week into Media Matters, a left-leaning advocacy organization that has conducted research into hate speech and antisemitism on Twitter. Elon Musk sued Media Matters over the same issue in 2023 after he bought the platform. Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters, believes this move to be the government trying to intimidate the organization to help Trump’s close ally.

Disinformation in the courts. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes stated that the Trump administration might be trying to trick her in a lawsuit over the dismantling of three civil rights offices within the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Ronald Sartini claimed that his office and two others would be restaffed amid layoffs across the federal government. The judge originally said she found his comments credible but later expressed concern the efforts may be “window dressing” to fend off the challenge to civil rights enforcement from various advocacy groups.

The Good News

Win for USIP. A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration’s takeover of the U.S. Institute for Peace, an independent think tank with congressionally appropriated funding, was unlawful. The takeover was part of the administration’s attacks on agencies and organizations working on human rights and related issues. USIP is unique in the federal government, as it serves both the executive and legislative branches but is independent of both. Though this is good news for USIP and potentially for other agencies and organizations facing a similar situation, the future of USIP is likely to be litigated at the appellate and potentially SCOTUS levels.

