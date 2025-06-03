If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Last week, "Little" Marco Rubio’s State Department was the main attraction in censorship-land, halting interviews for student visas at US diplomatic outposts, announcing several new policies that restrict the visas of foreign individuals the Trump administration “censors,” and stepping up vetting for anyone attending Harvard University from abroad. State, however, wasn’t the only federal agency censoring people, as the Departments of Education and Veterans Affairs both attempted to curb anything critical of the administration.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Interviews for foreign students stopped at all US Embassies. According to the New York Times, “The State Department is temporarily halting interviews abroad with foreign citizens applying for student and exchange visas as it expands scrutiny of applicants’ social media posts.” This follows numerous actions by the Trump Administration to coerce universities into limiting speech on their campuses, such as attempting to access student disciplinary records, and blocking Harvard from enrolling international students — both of which were enjoined by federal courts.

State Department restricts visas of “foreign nationals who censor Americans.” Marco Rubio issued a confusing, grammatically questionable cable — accompanying a State Department Substack post — seemingly going after any policymaker, researcher, or member of civil society in Europe who attempts to enforce local European laws regulating the tech and social media industry. As Nina wrote last week, “the thing about crying ‘censorship’ when there isn’t any is that you can apply the label to anyone you like. This will be a useful provision to invoke against anyone critical of Trump.” As we also recall, federal agents arrested Massachusetts students Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, and revoked the student visas of over 1,800 other students, for exercising their free speech rights.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

State Department doubles down in its battle with Harvard University, ordering “advanced vetting” for anyone traveling there. Rubio also sent a cable ordering consular officers to “conduct a complete screening of the online presence of any nonimmigrant visa applicant seeking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose.” This is direct retribution for Harvard’s lack of capitulation to the Trump Administration’s demands, and its suing to block its unlawful orders targeting the university.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon says colleges should “align” with the Trump Administration. McMahon made this reply to a question about federal funding of universities, sparking widespread backlash. Academic leaders and organizations like the American Association of University Professors warned that this rogue, authoritarian stance threatens the most basic notions of academic freedom.

Department of Veterans Affairs requires scientists to get clearance from political appointees for research reports. The agency has mandated that its physicians and scientists obtain approval from political appointees before publishing research or speaking publicly, following a critical article by VA pulmonologists in the New England Journal of Medicine. The article highlighted that planned staff reductions and canceled contracts could jeopardize the health of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service. The scientists claim this action by the Administration violates VA rules, which state that “coordination with public affairs officers is encouraged, but not required, when sharing personal or academic opinions,” according to The Guardian.

