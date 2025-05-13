If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Last week was a circus of intra-government censorship and propaganda. Trump wants to effectively ban foreign-made movies, the military is refusing to fight back against censorship and indoctrination, the Librarian of Congress was arbitrarily fired, and USAID employees caught in legal limbo are being investigated for speaking to the press.

Tariffs on foreign-made films. Trump announced last week a desire to place a 100% tariff—a tax—on movies made outside the United States. While some might read this as purely part of his trade plan, he belied his real intentions by posting on Truth Social: “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” Given flip-flopping on his other tariffs, it’s unclear whether this one will actually happen. If it does, it is predicted to be devastating to the global film industry, as many major and indie studios have moved filming and production abroad due to high costs here in the United States. This move could also be an effective ban on foreign films in the United States, which is eerily reminiscent of Soviet-style censorship that forbade most films made outside the Soviet bloc.

Military book purge expands. Similarly Soviet in nature, the Pentagon has expanded its book purge beyond the Naval Academy to seemingly all areas of the military. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued an order demanding that all military leaders purge their offices and institutions of anything pertaining to racism and sexism. Abhorrently, this means that racist works like “The Bell Curve”—a 1994 eugenicist essay on Black versus white intelligence—gets to stay in military libraries, while books that critique it can’t. Not only is this censoring free speech and thought within the military, it is a mask-off moment showing that the administration’s so-called “anti-DEI” efforts are really just the reinstitutionalization of racist propaganda.

Other censorship in the military. The same order on the book purge also forced the resignation of a long-time military academic at West Point. Philosophy professor Graham Parsons detailed his resignation in a New York Times opinion piece titled, “West Point Is Supposed to Educate, Not Indoctrinate.” In his piece, Parsons said that the order prevented him from doing his job responsibly, and were brazen attempts to indoctrinate academy students–as opposed to actually teaching them. Parsons also listed the many invasive ways in which the administration is controlling academic speech and activities, ranging from the readings they can teach to what they can post on social media. Parsons was deeply critical of what he perceived as most West Point officials happily caving to Trump’s demands, instead of fighting for free speech and political neutrality.

Librarian of Congress targeted and fired. Last Thursday, Trump abruptly fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, an Obama appointee who was heartily confirmed by the Senate in a 74-18 vote back in 2016. The reasons for Hayden’s firing are not fully clear, yet days before the dismissal, she had been publicly targeted by a conservative organization with a track record of creating dystopian “watchlists” that target federal employees and political appointees that it views as opposed to the MAGA agenda. Many of those on its lists are Black, like Carla Hayden. The organization accused Hayden of being “woke” and promoting materials on “racial gender identity.”