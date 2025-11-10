If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

This week saw new levels of hypocrisy from the Trump Administration, which still claims it ‘brought free speech back.’ Amongst other instances of censorship, CBS heavily edited an interview with Donald Trump after settling his lawsuit related to the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris last year; an Administration official’s spouse threatened to denaturalize a talk-show pundit after a live debate; and the North Carolina Republican Party threatened an investigative outlet with its “connections with the Trump Administration.”

Suppressing Press Freedom

CBS heavily edits Trump interview after paying him $16 million over editing complaint. In a moment of supreme irony, CBS’s 60 Minutes aired only 28 minutes of their 73-minute interview with President Trump on November 3—just months after parent company Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle his lawsuit claiming they deceptively edited a Kamala Harris interview. The network cut portions where Trump boasted about extracting “a lot of money” from Paramount and removed a segment where he appeared flustered when pressed about pardoning crypto founder Changpeng Zhao, stammering “I can’t say — I’m not concerned. I don’t — I’d rather not have you ask the question.” Tech journalist Mike Masnick noted the absurdity on Bluesky: “So, they cut out the part where Trump claims that not airing the full unedited interview means you can sue them for millions of dollars, but then tells them they should not air this part?”

North Carolina state Republican Party threatens ProPublica. While authoring a profile of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby, ProPublica emailed his office with a series of questions. Astonishingly, a reply to ProPublica’s inquiry came from the state Republican Party communications director, Matt Mercer, who told the outlet, “I’m sure you’re aware of our connections with the Trump Administration and I’m sure they would be interested in this matter. I would strongly suggest dropping this story.” ProPublica interviewed more than 70 people for their profile, many of whom requested anonymity out of fear that the chief justice “or his proxies would retaliate against them through the courts’ oversight system, the state bar association or the influence he wields more broadly.”

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Stephen Miller’s wife threatens to denaturalize journalist after criticism. On an October 30 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored a nakedly fascist attempt at censorship was launched by Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. While debating left-wing pundit Cenk Uygur, Miller became enraged by Uygur’s positions, declaring, “You better check your citizenship application and hope everything was legal and correct. Because you’ll be just like Ilhan Omar coming next.” There is no evidence that neither Uygur nor Omar have broken any immigration laws, despite the patently undemocratic and xenophobic rhetoric peddled about them by the Trump Administration. Beyond that, this incident exposes the White House’s hypocrisy in declaring, earlier this year, that “free speech is back,” despite the Administration’s apparent willingness to revoke it—and legally-obtained citizenship—for engaging in First-Amendment-protected speech.

Worsening Political Climate

Arizona teachers face death threats for costumes falsely tied to Charlie Kirk’s murder. Math teachers at Cienega High School in southern Arizona are facing death threats and calls that they be fired after a Turning Point USA employee falsely accused them of wearing Halloween costumes mocking the assassination of the organization’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk. According to Vail School District Superintendent John Carruth, claims that the costumes mocked Kirk’s death were untrue. The shirts, Carruth explained, were a joke about solving math problems — worn to school both this year and for Halloween in 2024. While this incident was not sanctioned or perpetrated by the Administration, it is indicative of a worsening, more hostile political climate sweeping across the U.S., and the increased normalization of stochastic violence to stifle political expression.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

Reality-based campaigns beat out disinformers in the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races and New York mayoral contest. In his victory speech, NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani laid out his plans to stand up to the tech-enabled American oligarchy: “If we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it,” he said, “we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves.”

Amen.

(If you’re curious about how Mamdani might take on Big Tech, our friends at Tech Policy Press have you covered.)

