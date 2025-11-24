If you appreciate our work and want to help us spread awareness of the Trump Administration’s censorship, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Just in time for Thanksgiving, this week delivered a cascade of clashes between the Trump administration and journalists, lawmakers, and researchers. The President attacked journalists who questioned him, threatened Democratic lawmakers after they posted a video reminding service members of their rights, and continued injecting partisan heat into media company acquisitions and extremism research.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Senator Rand Paul demands academic research be handed over to the Senate. The Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is chaired by Senator Rand Paul, has demanded in a letter that research centers focused on political extremism hand over extensive documents as far back as January 2020. The requested records include communications, reports, data, and funding details related to topics such as the January 6th attack, the 2020 election, vaccine mandates, and “Trump supporters.” According to researchers, the letter lists over 300 terms focused on right-wing or pro-Trump issues, with only two relating to left-wing movements. This move constitutes a tacit threat to academic freedom that could slow or halt research into far-right extremism, and mirrors attacks on disinformation researchers over the past three years.

Suppression of Press Freedom

CNN may axe hosts Trump loathes amid acquisition. Senior officials at the White House have reportedly discussed favoring Paramount in its bid to acquire Warner Bros. As part of lobbying for the merger led by billionaire Larry Ellision, a major shareholder in Paramount, there were informal discussions about cutting certain CNN hosts that Trump is said to loathe. A similar chain of events took place when Paramount completed a merger earlier this year, resulting in CBS news installing a government-approved “bias monitor”, flagrantly disproving Trump’s hollow claims that he ‘brought back free speech.’

JD Vance demands that Bezos install Breitbart staff at the Washington Post. In a move that reeks infinitely of hypocrisy, Vice President Vance texted Jeff Bezos demanding he install Breitbart White House Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle to lead the Washington Post’s political coverage. According to the Daily Beast, while Bezos did not comply with Vance’s demand, “The Post has come under fire for what has been seen as a move to the right in its editorial stance, and there has been an exodus of experienced journalists and opinion writers.”

Retaliation Against Critics

Trump calls for Democratic lawmakers to face trial. Last Thursday, six Democratic lawmakers published a video for U.S. service members, arguing that the administration’s deployment of the National Guard to U.S. cities constituted an illegal overreach and reminded members they are obligated to disobey unlawful commands. Trump demanded that each of these “traitors” should be “arrested and put on trial” via Truth Social, accusing them of “seditious behavior at the highest level.” He escalated his rhetoric on Truth Social when he reposted messages that endorsed hanging the lawmakers and declared such conduct was “punishable by death.” The White House defended Trump’s remarks while Democratic leaders condemned them as “dangerous death threats”.

Trump berates the press twice over questions. The first instance was directed at Mary Bruce of ABC News, whom President Trump sharply rebuked in the Oval Office as she asked Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the ordered assasination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Trump called her question “horrible” and downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by saying “things happen” and how many people “didn’t like him.” He then further attacked ABC News as a “crappy company” and suggested that its broadcast license be revoked. The confrontation followed after an episode just days prior aboard Air Force One, when Trump told reporter Catherine Lucey from Bloomberg, “quiet, piggy,” after her inquiry on why Trump had released the Epstein files yet.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

David Maltinsky, and F.B.I. agent in training, was fired over a pride flag in his office earlier this year. He filed a lawsuit this past Wednesday against FBI Director Kash Patel and the FBI, claiming the firing was illegal and requesting to be reinstated. In recognition for his work in 2021, the lawsuit details that Matlinsky was awarded with the pride flag from the assistant agent in charge of the Los Angeles field office, which had flown for the entire month prior outside on the office grounds. For the next 4 years, the flag was displayed on the wall of Maltinsky’s work space among several other trinkets.

