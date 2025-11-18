If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

As November winds into its second week, Indiana University is back in the spotlight over yet another clash involving campus free speech limits. Meanwhile, President Trump is labelling critics “traitors” following initial releases of the Epstein files which exposed his ties to Epstein. To top it off, Trump has now threatened a lawsuit against the BBC for their documentary on the January 6th insurrection, broadening his assault on media freedom beyond American borders.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Indiana University removes professor from class over lecture graphic. After a professor showed a graphic that labeled “Make America Great Again” as covert white supremacy, she was removed from class. The professor’s lesson was reported by a student to Senator Jim Banks, a known Trump ally, who then contacted the university. The lesson was cited to challenge a new Indiana law meant to foster “intellectual diversity.” The professor stated in an interview she taught the lesson as she feels “this is an important issue to talk about — censorship, stifling of academic freedom and this real overreach through this legislation.”

Retaliation Against Critics

Trump attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene for Epstein criticism. Greene has recently questioned whether Trump was putting “America first” and openly criticized his handling of the Epstein files. This led to Trump calling Greene “wacky” and a traitor, and proclaiming that she should be unseated in the 2026 midterms. Greene has reported significant online and offline harassment following Trump labelling her a “traitor,” including credible bomb threats and threats of violence.

Trump threatens to sue BBC over January 6th documentary. President Trump threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion, claiming a Panorama documentary used “malicious, disparaging” edits of his January 6th, 2021 speech. The threat came in a letter from Trump lawyer Alejandro Brito, which was obtained by The New York Times. The letter demanded a full retraction, an apology, compensation, and warned that if the BBC did not comply, Trump would pursue legal action pursuing at least $1 billion in damages. Sir Ed Davey, a member of the UK Parliament, warns the BBC against complying with compensation and states, “the idea of having a head of a foreign government undermining public institutions is quite outrageous.” The controversy intensified after BBC Director General Tim Davis resigned amid pressure over the documentary’s editing. The BBC acknowledged the letter and apologized, admitting the edits wrongly gave the impression that Trump had directly called for violence. Politico EU highlights how this is Trump’s first notable battle with a non-American media platform and further questions the validity of a libel lawsuit due to U.S. first amendment protections.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Justice Department ordered to investigate Epstein’s ties to Democrats. After Democratic politicians released a tranche of Jeffery Epstein’s emails that repeatedly mentioned President Trump, the President demanded retaliation. He instructed the Justice Department to investigate a number of prominent Democrats for their alleged ties to Epstein, and falsely framed criticism of his ties to Epstein as a targeted campaign, calling it a “Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats.” Attorney General Pam Bondi quickly complied and reversed a prior DOJ finding that said the Epstein files contained nothing warranting further investigation. The move demonstrates further erosion of the DOJ’s independence and belies the transformation of the Department into Trump’s personal retaliation force. Moreover, this retaliatory act could cause officials to withhold additional Epstein files because they relate to an active investigation, further delaying justice for Epstein’s victims.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

Marion County, a rural Kansas county, has agreed to pay just over $3 million and apologize over a 2023 law enforcement raid on the Marion County Record, a small town weekly newspaper. Prosecutors concluded that the raid and investigation were “inadequate,” citing that the newspaper had committed no crimes. The settlement includes payouts to the publisher, former journalists, and other individuals impacted by the raid.

Support ASP