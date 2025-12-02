Today is #GivingTuesday, and we’re asking for your help to keep exposing the lies that threaten our democracy. From tracking Trump’s censorship crusade to unmasking Russia’s AI propaganda schemes, our work relies on supporters like you to make it possible. A tax-deductible gift today helps us reach our $30,000 year-end goal and ensures we can shine a light into 2026—donate now and join the fight.

As November comes to a close, controversies around the media and free speech are piling up. The Trump administration has redefined human rights violations, intimidated foreign media outlets into self-censorship, and opened investigations into sitting Congressmen.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

State Department issues new guidance on human rights violations. The U.S. Department of State issued new guidelines to diplomats and U.S. embassies that countries with DEI laws, state-sponsored abortion care, certain migration policies, gender-affirming care for children, and even hate-speech or internet safety laws will be flagged as human rights violations. These new labels will be included in the State Department’s annual global humans-rights report. Critics argue the new guidance represents a radical redefinition of human rights, attacking long established international standards and targeting specific groups. But the Trump administration asserts the new guidelines address “destructive ideologies”.

Suppression of Press Freedom

BBC accused of self-censoring Trump criticism. Dutch Historian Rutger Bregman said that his comment declaring Trump as “the most openly corrupt President in American history” was removed before his lecture was broadcast. The lecture was part of Bregman’s series “Moral Revolution”, which critiques the cowardice of today’s elites and draws parallels to past eras of corruption. The BBC responded they had removed the line on the advice of lawyers but did not clarify if it had any relation to the recent legal threat where Trump threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion. Bregman did note, however, that the BBC said this would not have occurred 3 months ago, leading Bregman to “feel quite confident in saying they are bending the knee to authoritarianism.” This underscores the Trump’s administration’s threats to influence foreign media.

Retaliation Against Critics

Unprecedented FBI inquiry into Democratic lawmakers.. The six Democrats that filmed a video reminding troops that it is within their right to disobey illegal orders now may be under FBI investigation. In a joint statement, Representatives Jason Crow of Colorado and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania stated, “President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress,” noting that “the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews.” The FBI’s request for interviews with congressional security offices usually left up to the Department of Justice and the Office of the General Counsel, making this outreach unusual. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly launching a separate investigation into Mark Kelly, who as a retired service member, may face court-martial. Lawmakers argue the actions represent political intimidation aimed at suppressing dissent.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

The Department of Homeland Security has dropped its subpoena of Meta that sought to unmask anonymous instagram users who recorded recent ICE raids in Los Angeles, including the account LBProtest. The withdrawal came after the ACLU filed a lawsuit in a federal court where they argued the subpoena violated the First Amendment. The university stressed that recording and posting the actions of law enforcement in public, even anonymously, is constitutionally protected. After the withdrawal, ACLU called this a major win for online free speech and for the right to document government conduct.

