If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

As October draws to a close, the Trump administration’s assault on free expression has reached alarming new heights. A public university cut a deal to escape federal investigations, a veteran editor quit rather than censor criticism of the administration, and Border Patrol instructed citizens not to protest. Meanwhile, a British commentator was detained mid-speaking tour for his views on Gaza. The chilling effect is no longer hypothetical—it’s here, and it’s spreading.

But… Before we get to our usual programming—a quick recap from EU DisinfoLab 2025 in beautiful Ljubljana! Nina gave a moving keynote speech to a packed house, delivering a stark warning about the state of our field, amidst rising censorship from the administration, sharing her own story as a disinformation researcher attacked for simply doing her job. She motivated the crowd, encouraging us all to dig deep, keep up our work, and to never stop fighting the good fight.

I was also pleased to speak on a panel, during which I presented our work that we share (almost) every week right here at Last Week in Censorship!

Now, back over to the latest actions taken by the administration in the last week. Thank you to all for tuning in once more! ☀️

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

University of Virginia becomes first public university to capitulate to Trump administration pressure. After months of federal investigations and the resignation of its president, UVA capitulated to the Department of Justice to pause five ongoing civil rights investigations. Unlike private universities Columbia and Brown, which paid millions in settlements, UVA avoided financial penalties but agreed to quarterly reporting through 2028 demonstrating compliance with the administration’s interpretation of civil rights laws. The agreement came after former president James Ryan resigned in June due to pressure from the administration.

Suppressing Press Freedom

Governing magazine editor resigns over Trump censorship pressures. Alan Greenblatt, a 20-year veteran journalist and editor of Governing magazine, resigned October 10 after his parent company ordered staff to avoid articles that could “draw the attention of the Trump White House.” The final straw came when Greenblatt was blocked from publishing an article defending the First Amendment following the assassination of Charlie Kirk and firing of Jimmy Kimmel. “Being told I couldn’t defend free speech was almost too on the nose,” Greenblatt wrote. The company’s chief content officer had warned that even an article about vaccine attitudes caused “consternation” because the issue had become partisan.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

British commentator detained by ICE for criticizing Israel’s war in Gaza. Sami Hamdi, a British journalist and Middle East analyst, was detained at San Francisco International Airport on October 27 while on a U.S. speaking tour. ICE revoked his visa retroactively, declaring him “illegally in the country” despite his legal entry on October 19.

Border Patrol defends shooting protesters: “Don’t protest.” In a CBS interview, Commander Gregory Bovino defended his agents’ tactics, calling their use of force “exemplary” and stating, “If someone strays into a pepper ball, then that’s on them: Don’t protest. And don’t trespass.” Video evidence showed agents firing from elevated positions and hitting protesters above the waist, both potential violations of DHS policy. Despite multiple incidents captured on video, Bovino confirmed no agents have been disciplined. Bovino was also summoned to federal court after being recorded throwing tear gas canisters at protesters in Little Village, violating a judge’s order restricting use of riot-control weapons. A federal judge admonished him, noting “Kids dressed in Halloween costumes walking to a parade do not pose an immediate threat to the safety of a law enforcement officer.”

Support ASP