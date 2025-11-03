If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

November is here, and the Trump administration’s widespread censorship continues. Another school event that was set to discuss the administration’s book bans was cancelled, the President himself demanded that ads depicting his low polling numbers be banned, and two January 6th prosecutors faced professional retribution from the Department of Justice.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Bay Area school barred authors from discussing book bans. Two children’s book authors, Joanna Ho and Caroline Kusin-Pritchard, were blocked from a speaking event at San Ramon Valley Unified School District’s Country Club Elementary School after the principal asked them to remove material regarding “book bans or the types of books being banned, specifically books with queer representation” from their presentation. The authors refused to modify their event; they were then barred from presenting and the event was cancelled over concerns that the presentation was “not suited” for the younger students, despite having presented before thousands of elementary school students about their book The Day the Books Disappeared in the past.

Suppressing Press Freedom

Trump demands ban on opinion polls reflecting his low ratings. President Trump took to Truth Social to allege that “radical left losers” are spreading fake ads depicting fake public opinion polls that show low popularity. According to The Independent, “it was not immediately clear what advertisements or polling Trump was referencing in his social media post.” Reuters/Ipsos released a poll earlier this month that showed Trump’s numbers were plummeting on a wide variety of issues, ranging from the economy to immigration to the rule of law. Another poll conducted by Silver Bulletin shows that the president’s approval rating has fallen from 52.4 percent to 43.8 percent.

Retaliation Against Critics

January 6th prosecutors punished. Two federal prosecutors were placed on leave after seeking a 27-month sentence for a January 6th participant Taylor Taranto, “after he was found guilty at a bench trial of showing up near Mr. Obama’s house in Washington with two firearms and ammunition in June 2023.” Their filing referred to Taranto, who Trump pardoned for his participation in the January 6 insurrection, as being part of a “mob of rioters.” The Department of Justice withdrew the filing, replaced it with one that omitted all January 6th and Trump references, and assigned new prosecutors. This retribution comes after a broader purge of Justice Department officials involved in the Capitol riot cases, which includes firings and demotions.

Congressional candidate charged for “impeding” ICE. Kat Abughazaleh, a candidate for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 23 for allegedly conspiring to impede federal officers during a September 26 protest outside the Broadview ICE facility. The indictment claims Abughazaleh and five others “banged aggressively” on a government vehicle and forced an agent to drive slowly to avoid injuring protesters. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison for conspiracy and eight years for intimidation charges. Abughazaleh, who has been repeatedly dragged and thrown to the ground by ICE agents in previous protests, called the charges “a political prosecution and a gross attempt at silencing dissent.”

☀️ The Good News ☀️

Fighting back. Following up on a previous story, Indiana University student newspaper advisor Jim Rodenbush has filed a lawsuit against the University for censoring the Indiana Daily Student (IDS). The lawsuit accuses the University of violating both the First and the 14th amendment rights of Rodenbush, citing that the IDS was granted a charter in 1969 to safeguard its “independence and freedom,” and that “final content decisions and responsibility rest with duly appointed student editors and managers.” The suit seeks Rodenbush’s reinstatement and also seeks damages, thus challenging public universities’ abilities to restrict journalism based on content they oppose. Following the filing of Rodenbush’s lawsuit, the university reinstated the newspaper.

