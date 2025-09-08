If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack's recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

The first week of September revealed how thoroughly the Trump administration's authoritarian reach has penetrated American institutions, from sports venues to newsrooms to federal agencies. Whether it's requesting sports organizations to preemptively censor crowd reactions or news networks succumbing to pressure from the administration, the chilling effect of government intimidation has fundamentally altered how institutions respond to the mere possibility of official displeasure.

Suppressing Press Freedom

U.S. Open orders broadcasters to censor crowd reactions to Trump. The United States Tennis Association sent a memo to broadcasters including ESPN and ABC demanding they "refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President's attendance in any capacity" during Trump's appearance at the men's final. The instruction was reportedly an attempt to avoid a repeat of Trump's 2015 U.S. Open appearance, when he was roundly booed by spectators. This represents a stunning precedent of a sporting organization demanding that media outlets censor live audience reactions to a political figure.

CBS succumbs to administration pressure, agrees to stop editing interviews. Following complaints from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over edits to her "Face the Nation" interview, CBS announced it would "only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews" on the Sunday program. Critics noted, "A national news organization is apparently surrendering a major part of its editorial decision-making power to appease the administration and to bend to its implied and explicit threats."

DHS proposes sweeping restrictions on foreign journalist visas. The Department of Homeland Security published a proposal to restrict journalist visas to just 90 days for Chinese nationals and 240 days for other countries, down from the current indefinite terms. Reporters Without Borders warned this "serves no purpose other than to erect unnecessary barriers for foreign reporters and will produce a chilling effect on press freedom," particularly as the administration has systematically punished journalists and tried to deport non-citizens for political expression.

Retaliation Against Critics

Army veteran faces six years in prison for peaceful protest. Bajun Mavalwalla II, a 35-year-old former Army sergeant who survived a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, was arrested by FBI agents and charged with "conspiracy to impede or injure officers" after participating in an anti-ICE protest in Spokane, Washington. Mavalwalla was not arrested at the scene and was not accused of violence or property damage, but faces up to six years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release. Legal experts and veterans groups have condemned the case as "an authoritarian test case" designed to criminalize peaceful dissent.

FDA official demands removal of YouTube videos documenting his vaccine criticism. Vinay Prasad, the FDA's top vaccine regulator, demanded YouTube remove videos of himself from a channel created by neurologist Jonathan Howard to archive pandemic-era statements from Trump administration officials. YouTube subsequently deleted Howard's entire 350-video channel for alleged copyright infringement, despite the videos being compilations of Prasad's own public statements from interviews, podcasts, and social media. The case demonstrates how government officials are using copyright claims to memory-hole their own prior statements, as well as the complicity of Big Tech in the Trump administration's censorship activities.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Northwestern University president resigns amid federal funding freeze. Michael Schill announced his resignation as Northwestern's president after the Trump administration froze nearly $800 million in federal research funding, forcing the university to cut 425 positions. In his resignation statement, Schill acknowledged "difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level" and stressed the need to "protect the University's research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence."

