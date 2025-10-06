If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

In the first week of October, journalists were deported, federal employees disciplined, and official communications quietly rewritten. Now, even a university conference on censorship has been canceled over suppression of speech. The result is a growing unease about who decides what can be said, and who gets disciplined for saying it.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Weber University censorship conference canceled over speech restrictions. A Utah anti-diversity law led university officials to cancel the 27th Annual Unity Conference due to restrictions on what participants could present at the event. The university’s vice president for student access and success stated that presentations should not label policies or legislation in ways that “attribute them to a partisan strategy.” While many speakers backed out after learning about the restrictions, an ad-hoc event was held on October 3.

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

FBI employee fired over display of the Pride flag. CNN reported that FBI Director Patel ordered the immediate removal of an employee undergoing new agent training at the FBI Academy in Virginia, citing “poor judgement” and “an inappropriate display of political signage.” However, two FBI veterans told CNN that displaying the Pride flag at one’s desk historically would not violate past FBI policy. After taking over as director, Patel fired more than a dozen other FBI employees who knelt during crowd control operations in 2020, and dismissed three senior executives who later filed a lawsuit alleging their firings were politically motivated by the White House.

ICEBlock removed from app store. ICEBlock was removed from the Apple and Google stores, after reported pressure from the Department of Justice. The app allowed individuals to crowdsource sightings of ICE, which both Apple and the Department of Justice claimed posed safety risks to ICE agents—despite being fully publicly available eyewitness information. If your hypocrisy radar is going off, you’re not alone—this is the exact sort of pressure campaign that the MAGA movement has accused the Biden administration of carrying out on Big Tech.

Salvadoran journalist deported. Last Friday, journalist Mario Guevara was deported to El Salvador after being detained for more than 100 days in Georgia. Guevara was arrested while covering the “No Kings” protest and is known for his live reporting on immigration raids in Spanish-language media. The Trump Administration denies his journalism had anything to do with his deportation, citing his alleged failure to comply with a 2012 court order to leave the country. One of Guerava’s attorneys, however, stated that he possessed a valid work permit, a Social Security number, and had paid the $500 departure bond required in the 2012 court order.

Share

Furloughed Feds’ out of office emails crafted by Trump Administration. Furloughed Education Department employees discovered their email accounts had been manipulated while they were out of office to include partisan talking points that blamed the government shutdown on Democrats. A federal workers union has since filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration, making it the first lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration’s use of partisan messaging amid the government shutdown. Legal experts told NPR that the incident could constitute a violation of federal ethics laws.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

According to Status News, not a single newsroom has agreed to the Pentagon’s draconian new order that outlets only publish information authorized by the Department of Defense. This is a welcome show of unity amidst repeated capitulation and compliance in advance by many entities and organizations targeted by the Trump administration.

We appreciate all of our subscribers and readers for your support!

Support ASP