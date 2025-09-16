If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack's recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

The second week of September demonstrated how the Trump administration and its congressional allies are systematically weaponizing every available tool, from federal budgets to visa policies to criminal law, to limit dissent. The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has provided a particularly potent pretext for expanding government power over both foreign nationals and transgender Americans, while Congress continues its relentless assault on civil rights and free speech. These actions have even led supporters of the administration to question its attempts to stifle criticism and dissent.

Retaliation Against Critics

State Department threatens visa consequences for foreigners criticizing Kirk assassination. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau warned that the administration may take action against foreign nationals "praising, rationalizing, or making light" of Charlie Kirk's death, directing consular officials to "undertake appropriate action" and suggesting visa revocations for those whose presence "conflicts with national security interests." The unprecedented expansion of visa consequences to cover political commentary on social media—distasteful and unsavory as it may be—effectively criminalizes foreign criticism of American political figures.

Workers fired nationwide for social media reactions to Kirk killing. Both private and public sector employees faced swift termination or suspension for their online reactions to Kirk's assassination, even in cases in which they did not celebrate, nor praise, his death.

House Republicans propose bill giving Rubio power to revoke U.S. passports over political speech. Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) introduced legislation that would allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke or deny passports to American citizens whom he determines have provided "material support" to designated terrorist organizations, even without criminal charges or convictions. Civil liberties advocates warn the bill amounts to "thought policing at the hands of one individual," given Rubio's track record of revoking visas and green cards from foreign nationals based solely on their pro-Palestine views.

JD Vance announces “crackdown” while hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Vice President JD Vance hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" from the White House on September 15, transforming what was billed as a tribute into an announcement of the administration's forthcoming crackdown on political opponents. Vance blamed Kirk's assassination on "a growing and powerful minority on the far left" and warned that "we're trying to figure out how to prevent this festering violence that you see on the Left from becoming more and more mainstream." Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller appeared as a guest, vowing to "disrupt, dismantle and destroy" left-wing networks the administration claims instigate political violence, despite evidence showing left-wing political violence occurs far less frequently that right-wing or religious extremist violence in the US.

Bondi faces conservative revolt after suggesting government can prosecute hate speech. Attorney General Pam Bondi triggered widespread criticism from civil liberties groups and conservatives after declaring the Department of Justice would "absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech," in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education immediately corrected Bondi, stating "there is no hate speech exception to the First Amendment," while prominent conservatives including Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh condemned her remarks as a betrayal of constitutional principles.

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Federal court dismisses challenge to South Carolina's racial education restrictions. A federal court dismissed the NAACP lawsuit challenging South Carolina's Budget Proviso 1.79, which severely limits how K-12 public schools can teach about race, racial inequalities, and Black history. The law has already led to the cancellation of AP African American Studies courses and the removal of books by Black authors from school libraries. The ruling represents a significant victory for the administration's broader campaign to whitewash American history and eliminate discussions of systemic racism from educational curricula.

Air Force Academy cancels poet's lecture over Trump criticism. The U.S. Air Force Academy cancelled a scheduled lecture by University of Utah professor and poet Paisley Rekdal after discovering her social media posts were "disparaging of the commander in chief." Rekdal's planned discussion of war memorialization using her book "The Broken Country" was cancelled by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, who cited the academy's "non-partisan obligation." The lecture series donor, Academy alumnus David Jannetta, expressed disappointment and threatened to withdraw future funding, stating he "won't support a lecture series where the author has to pass some muster of a litmus test for political reasons."

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Defense bill weaponizes military policy against transgender service members. The House passed a nearly $900 billion defense authorization that bans gender-affirming care for service members and their families while scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The legislation extends beyond military readiness into "bathroom rules, binary-only gender fields, and insurance limits," transforming what should be a national security measure into a vehicle for culture war persecution.

Administration explores gun ownership restrictions for transgender Americans. The Department of Justice quietly explored restricting firearm ownership for transgender people. While the White House characterized the talks as not formally pursued, the spread of false claims about Kirk's killer have spurred renewed efforts to target transgender gun owners for their identity.

Supreme Court enables ICE racial profiling. The Supreme Court's September 8 order pausing a lower court injunction allows ICE to resume "roving" immigration stops that consider factors including location, language, workplace, and "perceived race or ethnicity", criteria that civil rights advocates describe as "sanctioned profiling."

Share

Congressman threatens to "cancel with extreme prejudice" Kirk assassination critics. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) announced his intention to use "Congressional authority and every influence with big tech platforms to mandate immediate ban for life of every post or commenter that belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk." Higgins threatened to target critics' business licenses, driver's licenses, school enrollment, and employment, promising to "cancel with extreme prejudice these evil, sick animals." The threats represent a stunning reversal for Higgins, who co-sponsored the 2023 "Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act" that explicitly prohibited federal employees from promoting speech censorship. This follows additional efforts by other Members of Congress and a Texas university to punish public employees for expressing protected, free speech.

Navy doctor fired after right-wing activists target her LinkedIn profile. Commander Janelle Marra, a 21-year Navy physician and medical director, was fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the "Libs of TikTok" account flagged her LinkedIn profile, which listed "she/her" pronouns and identified her as "Navy deputy medical director for transgender healthcare." Hegseth responded to the social media campaign by tweeting "Pronouns UPDATED: She/Her/Fired." A Navy official confirmed Hegseth personally ordered Marra's dismissal under the boilerplate justification of "loss of trust and confidence in her ability to command."

Suppressing Press Freedom

Trump files massive defamation suit demanding damages exceeding the New York Times’ entire market value. President Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, four of its reporters, and Penguin Random House, accusing the newspaper of serving as a "virtual mouthpiece for the Radical Left Democrat Party." The suit targets three articles and a book published during the 2024 campaign that challenged Trump's business success. The lawsuit represents the latest example of Trump's strategy to silence critical coverage through legally dubious lawsuits, following successful settlements that forced ABC to pay $16 million and CBS $15 million rather than defend their journalism in court. First Amendment experts warn these suits create a "chilling message" that encourages media capitulation rather than constitutional defense.

Support ASP

This week's developments reveal the administration's sophisticated understanding of how to maximize authoritarian control through seemingly legitimate channels. The exploitation of Charlie Kirk's assassination is particularly cynical, transforming a reprehensible act of political violence into justification for expanding government surveillance and control over foreign nationals, transgender Americans, and political opponents of the administration. When a State Department official, Congressmen, or even the Pentagon can threaten political consequences for social media posts, explore gun restrictions based on identity rather than behavior, and "cancel with extreme prejudice" anyone who posts unsavory and disagreeable content online, the administration has effectively abandoned any pretense of constitutional governance.

OSINT Workshop

Finally, to close out this week’s edition on a slightly more positive note, we’re hosting a neat workshop on September 21! We’ll be pleased to see you online for “OSINT For Everyone” from 1:00-2:30pm EDT, and show you the ropes of finding needles in the digital haystack and transforming publicly available data into actionable insights. If you want to up your digital sleuthing skills, sign up here!

Also, our merch is still available if you want to let the world know you're hot for democracy in the last gasps of summer!