If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ heart above to let the world know and help Substack’s recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

The final week of September demonstrated the Trump administration’s accelerating assault on free speech across every sector of American society. From extracting millions from tech companies through legally dubious lawsuits to deploying troops against peaceful cities, from censoring climate science to disinformation research itself, the administration has abandoned any pretense of respecting constitutional norms. The week also revealed how thoroughly corporations and institutions have capitulated to authoritarian pressure, choosing to pay tribute rather than defend their First Amendment rights.

Suppressing Press Freedom

NPR seeks restraining order as CPB implements Trump’s defunding order. NPR filed for a temporary restraining order after the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced it would provide $57.9 million in satellite distribution funding to a new nonprofit coalition instead of NPR, which has managed the system since 1979. NPR argues CPB is implementing Trump’s May executive order directing agencies to stop funding NPR and PBS, violating both the Public Broadcasting Act and the First Amendment. The move came the same day Trump formally asked Congress to rescind CPB’s funding entirely.

Trump administration removes Trump-Epstein statue from National Mall, crushing it in the process. The National Park Service removed a permitted statue depicting Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands from the National Mall just one day after installation, despite a permit allowing it to remain until September 28. The statue, titled “Best Friends Forever,” was installed to mark “Friendship Month” and featured a plaque noting the “long-lasting bond” between Trump and “his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.” The Secret Handshake group that created the statue says officials failed to provide the required 24-hour written notice before removal, and that when they were allowed to view the statue, it had been severely damaged with Trump’s head split in half.

Retaliation Against Critics

Comey indicted after Trump publicly demands action from attorney general. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress during 2020 testimony, less than a week after Trump installed a loyalist as U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia and publicly demanded charges be brought. The indictment came despite prosecutors in the office writing a memo detailing concerns about pursuing the case and their likelihood of success at trial, and followed Comey posting critically of Trump on Instagram.

Trump orders investigation of “domestic terrorism networks,” targeting Soros and progressive nonprofits. Trump signed a memorandum directing the FBI, DOJ, Treasury, and IRS to investigate and dismantle “domestic terrorism networks,” explicitly targeting progressive philanthropies including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and Reid Hoffman’s organizations. The memo directs the IRS to ensure “no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism” and to refer organizations to DOJ for prosecution. These threats have contributed to a considerable chilling effect, affecting organizations carrying out public interest research.

Trump deploys troops to Portland against local officials’ wishes. Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send U.S. military troops to Portland to deal with “ANTIFA and other domestic terrorists,” authorizing “Full Force, if necessary.” Oregon Governor Tina Kotek protested: “There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security.” Senator Jeff Merkley warned that “Trump is sending troops to Portland with the goal of ‘doing a number’ on the city. He wants to stoke fear and chaos and trigger violent interactions and riots to justify expanded authoritarian control.”

Crackdown on Academic Freedom & Research

Energy Department bans words “climate change,” “emissions,” and “green.” The Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy sent staff an email Friday instructing them to avoid approximately a dozen words and phrases central to their work, including “climate change,” “decarbonization,” “clean energy,” “green,” “sustainable,” “emissions,” “energy transition,” and “subsidies.”

Trump administration moves to make Harvard ineligible for all federal funding. The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it has referred Harvard to suspension and debarment proceedings, which would bar the university from receiving any federal grants or contracts from any government agency. The move would cut off billions in research funding and comes after a federal judge ruled earlier this month that the administration’s $2.7 billion funding freeze was illegal and constituted “a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities” using antisemitism as “a smokescreen.”

Share

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

YouTube capitulates to Trump, paying $24.5 million to settle meritless lawsuit. YouTube became the last Big Tech platform to settle President Trump’s lawsuit over his 2021 account suspension, agreeing to pay $24.5 million—$22 million of which will fund Trump’s pet White House ballroom project. The settlement follows similar capitulations by Meta ($25 million) and X ($10 million), bringing Trump’s total haul from tech companies to roughly $60 million for lawsuits legal experts widely considered baseless. The settlements come as tech giants have adopted an increasingly conciliatory approach to the administration, effectively rewarding Trump’s use of litigation as a weapon against critics.

Indiana Attorney General orders schools to fire teachers for “controversial” speech about Kirk. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent a letter to public schools urging them to fire teachers who engage in “callous, crude, and controversial” speech about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, falsely declaring such speech is unprotected by the First Amendment. The letter represents yet another Republican official weaponizing Kirk’s murder to justify attacks on constitutionally protected expression.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

A federal court in Boston found that the Trump administration acted unlawfully when it used the threat of deportation to silence protesters on college campuses. While the ruling offered no immediate relief, Judge William G. Young, an appointee of Ronald Reagan, wrote “that he would weigh in on a way to respond to the government’s policy against student demonstrators after another hearing at a later date.” In the interim, however, this ruling is tangible recognition that the administration has, in fact, been censoring those it disagrees with, solely because of their viewpoints.

We at the American Sunlight Project will continue documenting these abuses of free expression by the Trump administration, and appreciate you tuning in for yet another “Last Week in Censorship” post!

Support ASP