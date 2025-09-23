The American Sunlight Project

"Subsequently, two students, one from Texas Tech and one from Texas State University, have been expelled after using their First Amendment rights to share their thoughts on Kirk’s murder."

The Texas Tech University student was expelled for assault, as detailed by this NPR report:

At Texas Tech University last week, a student wearing a Make America Great Again cap stood on campus holding a sign that read RIP Charlie. This caught the attention of another student who swiped at his hat and repeatedly shouted, your homie dead, before she was arrested for assault.

Describing the activities of Camryn Booker, the student in question, as 'using her First Amendment rights' doesn't sound very accurate. It almost sounds like .... disinformation which would be ironic coming from the "American Sunlight Project". I thought you guys were against that kind of stuff?

Class Action Law Suit

Democrats Versus Right Wing Media And Republicans

For years, right-wing media has developed into a multi-billion dollar industry mostly founded in defaming The Democratic Party, as well as member Democrats. This industry, operating seven days per week, twenty-four hours per day has perverted nearly half of the American electorate with defamation until we no longer have, as a county, an informed electorate.

Democrats, The Democratic Party, as well as main stream media, of which is now under attack by The Trump Administration, collectively have a strong case of civil defamation whereas the damages of said defamation is valued in billions of dollars.

The development of right-wing defamation programs have happened at a slow enough pace that The Democratic Party, it's member Democrats, as well as mainstream media somehow did not gain sight of such a massive conspiracy by right-wing media and The Republican Party as such industrial developments have hidden under the guise of free speech.

The United States of America has suffered damages of such industrialized defamatory lies, maliciously and intentionally put forth by the ever-growing right-wing propaganda media. The American people have been lied to by The Republican Party and right-wing media with virtually no consequences.

Yet, this industrialized lying and Democrat bashing and defaming has broken countless laws of which must be addressed. The big picture of this Republican Party and right-wing media industrialized Democrat defaming has raised billions of dollars from these defamations being broadcast over our air waves in direct violation of the law. And the open conspiracy to industrialize the Republican Party's lies about The Democratic Party and Democrats opens the door to a class action law suit for defamation.

We need to begin suing now as the final check and balance of Democracy.

