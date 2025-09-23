Last Week in Censorship: September 16-22, 2025
Pentagon introduces journalist "pledge," Jimmy Kimmel suspended and reinstated, students expelled over Kirk comments
The Trump Administration would rather you forget about their assault on free speech; we’re making sure you remember. Click the ❤️ to help more people see our work. 🙏🏻☀️
In the third week of September, the Trump administration’s censorship campaign his kicked into high gear following the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This week, the administration targeted groups associated with the left, late night shows, and the press. The moves may have been too far, as divisions within the Republican party are rising in response.
Late Night Sweepstakes
Jimmy Kimmel is pulled from the air. As part of a sweeping crackdown on those deemed to be disrespectful of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Kimmel was removed indefinitely from his late night show after public pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Sinclair, ABC’s largest affiliate group, has called on Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family for his remarks and make a donation to both the Kirk family and Turning Point USA. (At this writing, Kimmel will return to the airwaves on September 23, but Sinclair and Nexstar are still refusing to run the show; we’ll cover the continued fallout from the Kimmel affair in next week’s edition.)
President Trump threatens to revoke news networks’ broadcasting licenses. He mused about targeting media outlets he feels are engaging in unfair “hate speech” towards him on Air Force One last week. (Needless to say, hate speech has a clear definition, and it’s not “critical news coverage.” Should Trump and his administration attempt to go through with this act of political retribution, it would exploit the Federal Communications Commission public interest standard that allows the FCC. to revoke licenses under rare circumstances and is broadly defined.
Both moves drew criticism from Republican Senators. Senator Josh Hawley told HuffPost “I don’t want the government deciding what is legitimate speech or not.” while Senator Ted Cruz called the the FCC’s pressure on ABC to remove Kimmell “dangerous as hell.”
Want to receive these updates in your inbox and join our community of supporters who think the truth’s worth fighting for?
Suppressing Pentagon Coverage
Pentagon forces journalists to sign “pledge” to maintain access. Politico reported that only reporters who agree not to publish certain information would be granted access to the building. According to NPR, “journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn’t been authorized for release.” The National Press Club issued a statement laying out the stakes of such a move: “If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting.”
Crackdown on the Left
Right wing calls for banning transgender individuals from the internet. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder and reports the assassin’s alleged partner and roommate is transgender, the right has escalatedanti-trans rhetoric. Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson is a leading voice in this movement, calling transgender people a “virus” and declaring “we have to get them off the streets and we have to get them off the internet.”
President Trump signs Executive Order labelling “antifa” a “major terrorist organization.” However, “antifa”—shorthand for “anti-fascist”—is a decentralized movement, not a single organization with a leadership structure or membership. As ASP friend and former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michiganwrites, “By designating antifa as a terrorist organization despite these obstacles, Trump is promoting a false narrative that far-left extremists are a threat to our national security.” Senator (D-CT) told The New York Times, “Trump and his anti-democratic radicals look to be readying a campaign to destroy dissent.”
Two Texas students expelled over comments on Charlie Kirk. Texas Governor Greg Abbot called for punishment on students allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Subsequently, two students, one from Texas Tech and one from Texas State University, have been expelled after using their First Amendment rights to share their thoughts on Kirk’s murder.
Last chance for ASP Merch!
If you want to get our limited edition “hot for democracy” and “team truth” merch, you have one week to act! Our merch store will shut down September 30. Then you’ll never know if you could awkardly balance your laptop on your knee while wearing a cheeky crop top and heels. Buy your merch today! Each purchase supports our mission to shine a light on the lies that undermine democracy.
"Subsequently, two students, one from Texas Tech and one from Texas State University, have been expelled after using their First Amendment rights to share their thoughts on Kirk’s murder."
The Texas Tech University student was expelled for assault, as detailed by this NPR report:
At Texas Tech University last week, a student wearing a Make America Great Again cap stood on campus holding a sign that read RIP Charlie. This caught the attention of another student who swiped at his hat and repeatedly shouted, your homie dead, before she was arrested for assault.
Describing the activities of Camryn Booker, the student in question, as 'using her First Amendment rights' doesn't sound very accurate. It almost sounds like .... disinformation which would be ironic coming from the "American Sunlight Project". I thought you guys were against that kind of stuff?
Class Action Law Suit
Democrats Versus Right Wing Media And Republicans
For years, right-wing media has developed into a multi-billion dollar industry mostly founded in defaming The Democratic Party, as well as member Democrats. This industry, operating seven days per week, twenty-four hours per day has perverted nearly half of the American electorate with defamation until we no longer have, as a county, an informed electorate.
Democrats, The Democratic Party, as well as main stream media, of which is now under attack by The Trump Administration, collectively have a strong case of civil defamation whereas the damages of said defamation is valued in billions of dollars.
The development of right-wing defamation programs have happened at a slow enough pace that The Democratic Party, it's member Democrats, as well as mainstream media somehow did not gain sight of such a massive conspiracy by right-wing media and The Republican Party as such industrial developments have hidden under the guise of free speech.
The United States of America has suffered damages of such industrialized defamatory lies, maliciously and intentionally put forth by the ever-growing right-wing propaganda media. The American people have been lied to by The Republican Party and right-wing media with virtually no consequences.
Yet, this industrialized lying and Democrat bashing and defaming has broken countless laws of which must be addressed. The big picture of this Republican Party and right-wing media industrialized Democrat defaming has raised billions of dollars from these defamations being broadcast over our air waves in direct violation of the law. And the open conspiracy to industrialize the Republican Party's lies about The Democratic Party and Democrats opens the door to a class action law suit for defamation.
We need to begin suing now as the final check and balance of Democracy.