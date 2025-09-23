The Trump Administration would rather you forget about their assault on free speech; we’re making sure you remember. Click the ❤️ to help more people see our work. 🙏🏻☀️

In the third week of September, the Trump administration’s censorship campaign his kicked into high gear following the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This week, the administration targeted groups associated with the left, late night shows, and the press. The moves may have been too far, as divisions within the Republican party are rising in response.

Late Night Sweepstakes

Jimmy Kimmel is pulled from the air. As part of a sweeping crackdown on those deemed to be disrespectful of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Kimmel was removed indefinitely from his late night show after public pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Sinclair, ABC’s largest affiliate group, has called on Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family for his remarks and make a donation to both the Kirk family and Turning Point USA. (At this writing, Kimmel will return to the airwaves on September 23, but Sinclair and Nexstar are still refusing to run the show; we’ll cover the continued fallout from the Kimmel affair in next week’s edition.)

President Trump threatens to revoke news networks’ broadcasting licenses. He mused about targeting media outlets he feels are engaging in unfair “hate speech” towards him on Air Force One last week. (Needless to say, hate speech has a clear definition, and it’s not “critical news coverage.” Should Trump and his administration attempt to go through with this act of political retribution, it would exploit the Federal Communications Commission public interest standard that allows the FCC. to revoke licenses under rare circumstances and is broadly defined.

Both moves drew criticism from Republican Senators. Senator Josh Hawley told HuffPost “I don’t want the government deciding what is legitimate speech or not.” while Senator Ted Cruz called the the FCC’s pressure on ABC to remove Kimmell “dangerous as hell.”

Suppressing Pentagon Coverage

Pentagon forces journalists to sign “pledge” to maintain access. Politico reported that only reporters who agree not to publish certain information would be granted access to the building. According to NPR, “journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn’t been authorized for release.” The National Press Club issued a statement laying out the stakes of such a move: “If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting.”

Crackdown on the Left

Right wing calls for banning transgender individuals from the internet. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder and reports the assassin’s alleged partner and roommate is transgender, the right has escalatedanti-trans rhetoric. Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson is a leading voice in this movement, calling transgender people a “virus” and declaring “we have to get them off the streets and we have to get them off the internet.”

President Trump signs Executive Order labelling “antifa” a “major terrorist organization.” However, “antifa”—shorthand for “anti-fascist”—is a decentralized movement, not a single organization with a leadership structure or membership. As ASP friend and former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan

, “By designating antifa as a terrorist organization despite these obstacles, Trump is promoting a false narrative that far-left extremists are a threat to our national security.” Senator

(D-CT) told

, “Trump and his anti-democratic radicals look to be readying a campaign to destroy dissent.”

The New York Times

Two Texas students expelled over comments on Charlie Kirk. Texas Governor Greg Abbot called for punishment on students allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Subsequently, two students, one from Texas Tech and one from Texas State University, have been expelled after using their First Amendment rights to share their thoughts on Kirk’s murder.

