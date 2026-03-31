The American Sunlight Project

The American Sunlight Project

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mary smith's avatar
mary smith
Mar 31

It gives me hope for America.

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Jim Hart's avatar
Jim Hart
3d

In terms of an organization, what is American Sunlight? Have you applied for a 501(c)(3)?

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