The last two weeks have showcased the Trump administration’s increasingly brazen attacks on the First Amendment, with Trump himself boasting “we took the freedom of speech away.” As millions marched during nationwide “No Kings” protests, Republican leaders labeled peaceful demonstrators using their speech and protest rights as “terrorists” and “pro-Hamas,” while a former Tennessee police officer faced years in prison for posting a Facebook meme. The week demonstrated how thoroughly the administration has abandoned any pretense of supporting free expression, even as it continues to falsely claim it’s defending those very rights.

Retaliation Against Critics

Trump calls for investigation of Senator Blumenthal, says he “should be allowed to speak no longer.” After Blumenthal questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi about politically motivated prosecutions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Trump posted on Truth Social that Blumenthal “should be allowed to speak no longer” and called for him to be investigated. “This guy shouldn’t even be in the U.S. Senate. It should be investigated, and Justice should be sought,” Trump wrote. Blumenthal had pressed Bondi about conversations she may have had with Trump regarding James Comey’s indictment.

Suppressing Press Freedom & State-Sponsored Intimidation

Trump brags “we took the freedom of speech away” regarding flag burning. During an October 8 White House roundtable on “antifa,” Trump openly boasted that his administration had eliminated First Amendment protections for flag burning, stating: “We took the freedom of speech away, because that’s been through the courts, and the courts said you have freedom of speech but what has happened is when they burn a flag it agitates and irritates crowds.” Trump was referring to an executive order that made flag burning punishable by a one-year penalty for “inciting riots,” directly contradicting the Supreme Court’s landmark 1989 decision in Texas v. Johnson that established flag burning as protected symbolic speech.

Apple bans app documenting ICE abuses after DOJ pressure. Apple removed Eyes Up, an app that archived videos documenting abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, from its App Store on October 3. Unlike previously banned ICE-spotting apps that tracked agents in real-time, Eyes Up was an aggregation service that preserved TikToks, Instagram reels, news reports, and other evidence for potential future use in court proceedings. The removal demonstrates that Apple and Google’s crackdown on ICE-related apps—which began after Department of Justice pressure—extends beyond real-time tracking to any app that creates a historical record of the administration’s mass deportation campaign.

Republican leaders smear millions of “No Kings” protestors as “terrorists” hosting “hate America rallies.” As millions prepared for October 18 “No Kings” demonstrations opposing Trump’s authoritarian agenda, House Speaker Mike Johnson called the events “a hate-America rally” featuring “the Antifa crowd, the pro-Hamas crowd, and the Marxists.” Johnson bizarrely blamed the Republican-led government shutdown on the upcoming protests, claiming Democrats “won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally, because they can’t face their rabid base.” In reality, the “No Kings” rallies are supported by mainstream organizations including the Human Rights Campaign, the ACLU, and the College Democrats of America, drawing 7M+ people across the U.S., with no reports of violence.

Student newspaper advisor fired after publication dispute. The director of student media at Indiana University, Jim Rodenbush, was fired due to tension over what content was permitted in the student newspaper Indiana Daily Student (IDS). The university also ended all print editions of the IDS. Rodenbush told NBC he began to receive pushback from university administration when the paper started to include national news content, which led the university to call for news content to be removed from print editions. Rodenbush, alongside other staff, refused, wanting to maintain the publication’s editorial independence. Together in an online letter, they accused the school of “unlawful censorship.”

State-Sponsored Intimidation, Propaganda, and Unwinding Civil Rights Protections

Former Tennessee cop faces years in prison, held on $2 million bond for posting Facebook meme about Charlie Kirk. Larry Bushart, a 61-year-old former police officer, was arrested and charged with “threats of mass violence on school property” after posting a meme to Facebook in response to an announcement about a Charlie Kirk vigil. The meme showed a photo of Trump with his quote “We have to get over it”—which Trump said in January 2024 after a school shooting in Iowa—alongside text saying “This seems relevant today.” Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said that other posts Bushart made were “hate memes” but “not against the law and would be recognized as free speech,” singling out only the Trump meme as criminal. Bushart now faces between one and six years in prison for what legal experts describe as “crude political hyperbole“ clearly protected by the First Amendment.

Labor unions sue over social media surveillance. Three labor unions, represented by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, filed suit against the Trump Administration over a program that searches the social media activity of visa holders. Filed in a Federal court in New York, the complaint argues that the State Department/Department of Homeland Security program violates the First Amendment rights of lawful residents in the United States. They requested a judge to block the administration from utilizing “viewpoint-based investigation and surveillance.”

Museums self-censor amid federal funding cuts. According to an investigation by the New York Times, of the roughly 35,000 museums in the U.S., 10,000 have had grants and contracts canceled this year. The Trump Administration’s actions have led museums, regardless of size, to self- censor to avoid potentially losing grant funding. Museums and industry groups nationwide have responded, convening panels and symposia, lobbying Congress, filing lawsuits, and exploring new ways to protect museums in the future through legislation.

IRS to pursue left-wing groups. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a report plans from the Trump Administration to install White House Allies within the IRS Criminal Investigation division. In effect, it would “weaken the involvement of IRS lawyers in criminal investigations” and allow for “politically motivated probes.” A list of targets including left-leaning groups and major Democratic donors is reported to be in development.

☀️ The Good News ☀️

University of Virginia refuses Trump’s “deal.” According to the New York Times, the University of Virginia is the fifth school to “refuse an offer of preferential funding treatment from the government.” The offer, called the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, would have provided special federal funding considerations in exchange for universities adopting policy changes aligned with White House priorities. The White House offered this proposal to nine universities, but some university leaders found the demands inappropriate and refused to accept them. Brown University, M.I.T., the University of South Carolina, and the University of Pennsylvania are among the other universities who rejected the offer.

Pope Leo calls for journalists to stand as “bulwark” against “post-truths” and manipulation. In remarks to international news agency executives, Pope Leo reminded the world that a free, independent press is essential to democracy. The Pope called for imprisoned journalists to be released worldwide and insisted journalism “is a right and a pillar upholding ‘the edifice of our societies’ that must be protected and defended.” He also encouraged journalists to “act as a barrier against those who, through the ancient art of lying, seek to create divisions in order to rule by dividing” and serve as “a bulwark of civility against the quicksand of approximation and post-truth.” Pope Leo’s strong defense of press freedom stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s systematic attacks on journalism and protected speech.