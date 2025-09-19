When Meta announced new measures in June to prevent AI "nudifying" applications from advertising on its platforms, the company claimed it had "developed new technology specifically designed to identify these types of ads." The announcement came after sustained reporting exposed over 10,000 Meta ads promoting tools that allow users to create deepfake sexual abuse images by digitally removing clothing from photos of real people.

But Meta's promised crackdown was not all it cracked up to be. Together with Indicator Media, we uncovered over 4,000 additional ads for nudifying apps running on Instagram and Facebook, reaching hundreds of thousands of users, including minors, since June 2025. Worse yet, Meta's implementation of European Union transparency requirements has enabled advertisers to exploit an enforcement loophole, effectively defeating legal requirements designed to give citizens meaningful transparency into who funds and places the ads they see.