The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. Photo by Hassan Anayi on Unsplash .

By Illia Perehontsev

Over the past fifteen years, Kremlin-connected lawyers have flooded the European Court of Human Rights with more than 9,000 copycat applications, transforming a human rights tribunal into an unwitting accomplice in one of the most sophisticated disinformation operations of the modern era. How and why is this allowed? We explore this and more with a dive into a so-far-uncovered influence strategy Russia has used to bog down international institutions and undermine European democracy.

“Combat Fauna”

When the Russian Ministry of Defense made the preposterous claim that Ukraine had developed “combat” birds and bats, the internet responded with memes like this.

In 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had uncovered the development of “combat” birds and bats in alleged Pentagon biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory. The media and broader public perceived it as just another Russian disinformation operation, and the “online” reaction was as funny as the news itself:

“To Moscow!” say these militarized geese.

But the joke acquired another meaning when Russia, taking advantage of its exclusive position in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on several occasions, listed the issue of Ukrainian combat fauna on the agenda at the UN. The UN spent time and resources on three occasions (1, 2, 3) assessing Russia’s claims, and responded that it did not know of any biological weapon programs in Ukraine. Russia was persistent. Again, using its exclusive status as a UNSC member, prepared a draft resolution with a view to investigate the “Pentagon biological laboratories” in Ukraine. On November 2, 2022, the UNSC rejected the Russian draft resolution due to an (unsurprising) lack of evidence. Despite the absurdity of these claims, the Kremlin still managed to instrumentalize the United Nations—the world’s most influential international organization—which found itself trapped in a position of an unintending amplifier of the Kremlin’s narratives.

The Kremlin takes every opportunity it can find to use international institutions as a tool for both facilitating its disinformation campaigns and restricting the circulation of unfavorable information about its violations of international law. In this example, the instrumentalization of an institution like the UN was quite public and explicit on the part of the Kremlin. However, awareness of the majority of these efforts is common only among a narrow circle of professionals. They have not been widely publicized or discussed. Today, that changes.

The Georgian Prototype

In August 2008, Russian forces invaded Georgia and occupied South Ossetia. Within months, something remarkable happened: over 3,300 applications flooded into the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ossetian residents – all blaming Georgia for violence committed during Russia’s own invasion. The applications weren’t remarkable for their number alone. What made them extraordinary was their origin: they were prepared and filed by Moscow-based lawyers from “Klishin and Partners,” a law firm that simultaneously represented the Russian government before the same court.

Read that again. The lawyers Russia hired to defend itself against human rights complaints were simultaneously generating thousands of complaints against Georgia on behalf of people living in Russian-occupied territory (see, e.g., Dzhioyeva v. Georgia, Shavlokhova and Others v. Georgia). This wasn’t legal representation – it was information warfare disguised as litigation.

The strategy was almost elegantly constructed. During the 2008 invasion, Russian officials claimed Georgia had committed genocide against its own citizens, to the tune of 2,000 civilian deaths. Independent investigations demolished these claims, however. Human Rights Watch documented 44 deaths, and the EU’s fact-finding mission concluded the genocide allegations were “neither founded in law nor substantiated by factual evidence.”

But facts didn’t matter. By converting propaganda into thousands of formal legal filings, Russia created an administrative record that could be cited as evidence of Georgia’s “malicious” behavior. The goal wasn’t to win the cases; most were eventually dismissed for lack of evidence. The goal was to embed Moscow’s narrative within the ECHR’s paperwork, so the judicial process itself would confer legitimacy on a manufactured version of events.

Scaling the System: Ukraine

After Russia’s 2014 invasion of eastern Ukraine, the same law firm filed over 6,000 applications against Ukraine on behalf of residents in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. At its peak, this campaign made Ukraine one of the countries with the most pending cases before the ECHR, a statistic Russian state media promoted as “proof” that Ukraine was a leading human rights violator.

This operation’s mechanics were highly sophisticated. Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty investigations documented how Klishin lawyers coordinated with Russian proxy authorities in occupied territories to identify “applicants,” collect evidence, and mass-produce filings. Local officials appointed by Moscow would gather documentation, lawyers in occupied Ukraine would draft applications, and a “special institution” in Moscow would submit them to the court. The applications served a strategic purpose: legitimizing Russia’s claim that eastern Ukraine was experiencing a “civil war” rather than a Russian invasion. Russian state media amplified this narrative with fabricated atrocity stories, including Channel One’s infamous “crucified boy” coverage, RT’s manufactured “mass graves,” and TASS’s “genocide” framing – all designed to portray Ukrainian forces as the aggressors in a conflict Russia itself initiated and controlled.

On 1 October 2025, the ECHR published its decision in one of the 6,000 eastern Ukraine cases, Ryashentseva and Others v. Ukraine, in which the complaints advanced by Kremlin-affiliated lawyers were substantively rejected. This judgment will most likely serve as the leading precedent for addressing the rest of the 6,000 similar applications against Ukraine. But Russia has already achieved its objective: years of media coverage portraying Ukraine as a human rights violator, based on thousands of legal filings that appeared to give weight to Moscow’s propaganda.

Impacts Beyond Ukraine

The contrast between Russia’s theatrical UNSC performances and its ECHR strategy reveals the sophistication of modern information warfare. When Russia claimed Ukraine was developing bioweapons at the UN, everyone recognized it as propaganda theater – baseless, spectacular, and ultimately cringeworthy.

The ECHR campaign, however, was different, even though it followed the same playbook. By exploiting legitimate legal processes, the Kremlin created a trail of documentation within a trusted institution that could be cited as evidence of its narratives’ credibility. The court’s neutral – and unfortunately slow – processing of these applications generated exactly what Moscow wanted, in the form of years of headlines, administrative records, and the appearance that these claims were serious enough to merit international judicial consideration.

The impact extends beyond Georgia and Ukraine. By flooding the ECHR with manufactured cases, Russia diverted scarce judicial resources from genuine petitions, delayed justice for real victims, and demonstrated how any international institution with open petition systems can be weaponized for disinformation purposes. Furthermore, Russia’s ECHR strategy is part of a larger playbook for manipulating international institutions, including activating politically motivated INTERPOL red notices targeting exiled dissidents, strategic filings at the International Court of Justice that reframe aggression as legal ambiguity, and technical complaints at aviation safety organizations designed to deflect attribution after incidents, like shooting down MH17.

International institutions pride themselves on neutrality and due process, admirable values that become exploitable vulnerabilities when an adversary is willing to systematically abuse them. The ECHR, designed to provide recourse for individuals against state power, found itself processing thousands of applications generated by state power itself. The solution requires recognizing that procedural abuse is itself a form of institutional attack. Courts and international organizations need mechanisms to identify and respond to coordinated filing campaigns, accelerate review of copycat claims, and publicly document when legal processes are being weaponized for disinformation.

Until institutions develop immunity to this kind of abuse, Russia’s playbook will remain effective: convert lies into litigation, exploit neutrality as naivety, and transform human rights mechanisms into propaganda laundromats. The goal isn’t to win on merits – it’s to exploit due process as a force multiplier for information warfare.

Illia Perehontsev holds LL.M. in Law and an LL.M. in Human Rights Law (France). He is currently a Fulbright Scholar pursuing an Executive Master of Public Administration at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, along with advanced studies in Security Policy and Law at Syracuse University. His career spans roles within Ukraine’s defense industry, PwC Ukraine, and the European Court of Human Rights.