I’m just getting my feet back under me after a busy two weeks in Europe. I participated in the kickoff of Hamburg’s Press Freedom week with a debate that asked what information we can still trust. (If you speak German, you can check out the discussion here.)

Participating in North German Public TV’s press freedom discussion. Rights: NDR, Christian Spielmann

Next, I hopped over to Brussels to discuss how the EU is grappling with the seismic shift in the global information environment under the second Trump administration. After that, it was off to Chisinau, Moldova for the “Unveil the Truth” conference, sponsored by Georgian fact checking organization Myth Detector. Finally, I went over to Warsaw for more discussions on press freedom and disinformation.

Delivering the keynote address for the “Unveil the Truth” conference, a gathering of fact-checkers from the Eastern Partnership countries (Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan).

One thing is clear: whether the current U.S. administration likes it or not, foreign influence and interference campaigns are still real, and they’re still top-of-mind for Europe, which just today announced the contours of its new “Democracy Shield,” a multi-pronged defense of European democracy from foreign meddling.

The United States may have unilaterally disarmed in the fight against disinformation and foreign influence (as Anne Applebaum writes) but you don’t have to; you can join me and Benjamin Shultz Foreign Influence and Election Interference Primer tomorrow, Thursday, November 13, at noon ET.

We’re excited to bring you this class as part of our regular workshop series. We’ve moved our workshops to Substack Live as a benefit for our paid supporters.

📚 If you can’t join us live, you’ll have access to our growing library of paid workshops and can watch them back at your leisure.

🤓 This year, we’ve already taught our audiences about online safety, open source investigative techniques, information literacy, and artificial intelligence basics.

🎅 Our last workshop of the year, Finding Santa: Geolocation 101, will be on December 9, and will feature a holiday raffle with a chance to win signed copies of my books for those that complete a geolocation challenge!

Beyond educational opportunities, paid supporters get an inherent mood boost: their contributions make it possible for us to keep the lights on. Thanks to their generous support, we can compensate our researchers and contributors amid a political climate that has rendered our work dangerous.

We hope you’ll join us tomorrow — we’d love to have you as part of our reality-based Substack community.

