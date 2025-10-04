Hi Folks. Ben here.

I wanted to hop on here and let you all know that we made a mistake with our last post.

We were analyzing candidate spend on Meta ads in the recent Czech election which took place this week, and, due to what we now realize was a technical error, we were unable to pinpoint when the Czech candidate Tomio Okamura ran ads without the proper disclaimers, their reach, and the quantity of the ads placed without disclaimers.

This was due to some filters within the Meta Ad Library not appearing when I was looking over the Czech candidates’ profiles in the Library, likely due to the webpage loading incorrectly. To be clear, that was not a Meta issue—it was an issue on my end.

So, while our numbers—in terms of dollars spent and proportions of each candidate’s total ad budget, as well as Okamura’s spend on ads without disclosures being an outlier—were spot on, our conclusion that this was a current issue with Meta’s enforcement surrounding this election was incorrect.

We’ve gone back and can see now that Okamura ran ads without disclosures as late as 2023, and as early as 2019, but not in 2024 or 2025. While we noted in our post that we were not exactly sure of the timeframe in which these ads were placed, the notion that this was “senioritis” centered around this current election was incorrect.

I deeply regret this error. We’ve worked hard to build out a transparent, open-source research program in the last year and a half. And a large part of that transparency includes admitting when we fall short. We fell short here.

Ben