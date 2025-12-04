Yesterday, the Trump White House escalated its war on independent journalism. On top of its new “Media Bias” website—a page that names and shames outlets that have dared to report critically on the Trump regime—the administration has now debuted a “media bias offender tip line,” inviting supporters to join in their targeted harassment campaign.

If you missed the initial rollout, here’s how it works: the “Media Bias” site singles out stories, outlets, and individual reporters the administration claims are guilty of “lying” or “left‑wing lunacy,” and stamps their logos with a scarlet “offender” label. As of December 3, the site includes a form where Trump supporters can submit their own complaints about media coverage. This is not a fact‑checking or counter-disinformation project by any stretch; it’s a feedback loop designed to identify, stigmatize, and ultimately intimidate truth tellers.

Trump’s latest move is straight out of the authoritarian playbook. Strongmen don’t always start their attempts to quash dissent by outright banning outlets; they begin by building enemies lists, rallying their base against “biased” reporters, and using the machinery of government to punish those who don’t fall in line. A presidential “tip line” for reporting journalists is a textbook example of this tactic.

I know this playbook personally. In 2022, when I was appointed to help the U.S. government respond to disinformation and protect free speech, the MAGA movement unleashed a coordinated campaign of lies about my work. They falsely claimed I wanted to censor Americans and run a “Ministry of Truth.” The result was harassment, doxxing, and violent threats against me and my family while I was pregnant. Today, the Trump administration is openly embracing the very behavior they falsely accused me of.

At the American Sunlight Project, we are tracking these abuses in real time. Since inauguration day, we have documented nearly 200 instances in which Trump and his allies have tried to punish, silence, or intimidate people for speaking truth to power. The ‘media bias offender tip line’ is part of a broader censorship crusade that should alarm every American.

Americans should not have to worry that calling out corruption, reporting accurately on international law, fact‑checking a presidential statement, or simply using their constitutional right to free speech will land them on a government‑branded enemies list. They should not have to wonder whether a form submitted through a White House website will trigger harassment, online mobs, or damage to their careers. If we normalize this behavior now, we race closer to a country where only sanitized, government‑approved narratives are safe to publish.

So what do we do? First, we refuse to look away. The more quietly this tip line operates, the more dangerous it becomes. Journalists, newsroom leaders, technology companies, and democratic allies in Congress must treat this for what it is: an attack on press freedom and an attempt to deputize the president’s supporters in a censorship campaign. Second, we stand in solidarity with those targeted. Reporters and public‑interest watchdogs on these lists are doing essential work, and they need public support—not silence.

At ASP, our mission is to make this kind of behavior more costly for those in power. We will continue to document each new instance of retaliation and intimidation, provide resources to those caught in the crosshairs, and make sure the public understands what is at stake.

If you’re a journalist, researcher, civil servant, or technologist who has been targeted by this “media bias” operation, we stand with you. Let us know how we can help. And if you’re a reader who believes in a free, independent press, your voice—and your support—matter now more than ever.

Give today