My earliest Thanksgiving memory is from when I was about three and a half—the age my son is now—attending a preschool Turkey Day celebration with my mom and dad. The teachers had asked us what we all were thankful for, and read our answers aloud at a microphone. Jennifer was thankful for her mom and dad. Michael was thankful for his baby brother. But little Nina? She was thankful for her cat, Huggles.

Little Nina was thankful for Huggles… but was Huggles thankful for Little Nina? 😅

I’ve always stood out from the crowd, and my work with The American Sunlight Project is no different. I founded ASP because I had become a target of the very forces I studied, and that experience changed me. Working for institutions that spoke in euphemisms and refused to call out liars to preserve their access or proximity to power wasn’t something I could stomach, so The American Sunlight Project was born.

Our relentless determination to expose the lies that undermine democracy has made us the target of the very forces we study. We’ve been smeared, and threatened, and added to enemies lists.

But we kept going.

Through our report on deepfake intimate image abuse in Congress, we helped pass the TAKE IT DOWN Act.

We exposed information manipulation from foreign adversaries on social media platforms, and in Congress.

We continue to track the Trump Administration’s censorship crusade.

We did it all thanks to you. It’s been a difficult year for organizations that are fighting disinformation. But because of you, we continue to shine a light on the lies that undermine our democracy.

As we approach Thanksgiving, it won’t be my cat I’m thankful for this time around (though he is adorable)—it’s all of you. Along with the entire team, I’m so appreciative of your support.

Help us carry the impact we achieved this year into 2026. Make a tax-deductible donation to ASP to help us reach our $30,000 year-end fundraising goal and let the sun shine in.

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃

With gratitude,

Nina ☀️