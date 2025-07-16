At the American Sunlight Project, we believe deeply in a few things: transparency, truth, and the restorative power of rest. After a whirlwind 18 months of shining a light on the darkest corners of disinformation, we’re taking a well-deserved summer break. Think of it as a strategic pause. We’ll be back in your inboxes, brighter and bolder, right after Labor Day.

Why the break? Because even truth-tellers need to recharge. Democracy isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon, and sometimes the best way to keep running is to stop, stretch, and crack open a cold one (or three). We’re only six months into a fight that’s going to last at least three and a half more years, so we’re taking a page from our European friends and using this time to cultivate joy, spend quality time with our families, do some deep thinking on new research, and strategize. We’ll be back with more sunlight, more sass, and even more ways to fight the good fight in a few weeks.

Just because we’re pausing our publishing schedule doesn’t mean you have to go without your fix of facts, fun, and the occasional spicy meme. When news breaks, we’ll still be here (and on social). We’ll still be tracking the Trump Administration’s censorship activities and will release what we expect will be a whopper of a catch-up post when we return.

In the meantime, if you want to support the American Sunlight Project during our summer siesta, we’ve got you covered:

Merch Madness : Ever wish you could subtly (or not-so-subtly) let the world know you’re on Team Truth? That you’re not just hot, you’re hot for democracy? 😎 Check out our line of t-shirts, hats, and stickers. Perfect for backyard barbecues, awkward family reunions, or just staring down the next guy who says “I did my own research.” Wear your values, spark a conversation, and maybe even make your neighbor jealous.

Support Us Directly: Want to help us keep the lights on and the sunlight streaming? Check out our donation page at americansunlight.org/donate. Every dollar helps us keep increasing the cost of lies and making sure democracy doesn’t take a summer break—even when we do.

So, soak up some rays, take a deep breath, and remember: the fight for truth is a year-round sport, but all of us need a halftime. We’ll see you after Labor Day, ready to turn up the heat (and the sunlight) once again.

Stay hot for democracy,

Nina and The American Sunlight Project Team