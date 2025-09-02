If you appreciate our work, click the ❤️ above to let the world know and help Substack's recommendation algorithm show it to more people. 🙏🏻☀️

Nina, Ben, and a friendly sheep in the mountains above Bergen who thought Nina’s sunscreen was a snack.

Hello again! We hope you spent your summer soaking up actual sunshine, perfecting your barbecue game, and maybe even taking a well-deserved break from doom-scrolling. We certainly did our best to follow our own advice about rest and restoration, though “breaking” for us apparently means hopping on planes to Norway to chase Russian bots around Scandinavia. (What can we say? We have a very particular definition of vacation.)

We're back in your inboxes just before the leaves start changing, recharged and ready to bring you the sunlight you've come to expect. And boy, do we have some stories to tell.

What We Did on Our Summer Vacation

While you were probably doing normal summer things like, you know, relaxing, we were busy expanding our investigation into that pesky Russian influence network we first reported on earlier this year. Remember EcoBoost? That AI-powered network of roughly 700 fake accounts spreading environmental disinformation across Europe? Well, it turns out they have some very specific opinions about Norway, where the next election is taking place in just one week!

In partnership with Bellona, a leading European environmental organization, we dove deep into how Russian operatives are manipulating climate and environmental debates in the Nordic region. The result? A comprehensive new report that reveals Norway as the most-discussed Scandinavian country in this particular network.

What the EcoBoost network discusses in the rest of the world compared to what it discusses in posts related to Norway.

The findings are as fascinating as they are disturbing. These aren't your grandfather's Soviet propaganda posters. Instead, EcoBoost systematically hijacks real environmental concerns, amplifies existing divisions, and turns legitimate climate activism into a weapon for sowing discord. They don't need to invent new conflicts—they just make the ones we already have more toxic.

Read the report

Taking Our Show to the Land of the Midnight Sun

In August, we packed our bags (and spreadsheets full of bot data) for Norway's Arendalsuka Democracy Festival—think South by Southwest, but with more fjords and functional democracy.

Nina with Bellona’s Founder Frederic Hauge and Christian Eriksen, Head of Policy and Research, discussing ASP and Bellona’s latest report onboard Bellona’s boat, Kallinika, because that’s how Arendalsuka rolls (or floats, as it were.)

We presented our EcoBoost findings alongside Bellona’s founder Frederic Hauge and representatives from Norwegian business and civil society. Watching Norwegian audiences grapple with evidence that their climate debates were being systematically manipulated was both sobering and inspiring. Norway is a country that takes free expression and environmental protection seriously—though not without plenty of challenges—and so far, the Norwegian public doesn’t appear ready to let Russian trolls mess with their democracy!

Nina also participated in a keynote panel on the “Global Outlook for Europe” discussion, alongside Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and other European leaders. The conversations were frank: democracy is under pressure everywhere, from Ukraine's frontlines, to Scandinavia, to Washington. Much of the discussion was focused on the “coming flood of disinformation,” a phrase that hits differently when you're sitting in a room with people who actually are willing to govern through it, and craft meaningful responses.

Meanwhile, Back in America...

Of course, while we were tracking Russian bots in the Arctic, the home front wasn't exactly quiet. The Trump administration spent the summer escalating their assault on free speech, academic freedom, and basic democratic norms. We won't spoil all the details here—we've got a comprehensive catch-up edition of Last Week in Censorship coming your way later this week that chronicles the full scope of what happened while we were trying to enjoy our break.

The short version: the administration attempted to criminalize flag burning, forced CBS to install government “bias monitors,” purged museum exhibitions, and continued their systematic campaign to silence anyone who dares criticize the administration. If you thought the censorship was bad before summer, buckle up…

On Resisting and Persisting

Throughout this period, Nina has been reflecting on what it means to fight back against systematic campaigns of lies and intimidation. Her recent piece on “Resisting and Persisting” captures something essential about this moment: staying quiet won't protect you from autocrats, but speaking up contributes to protecting our democracy.

We know many of you are grappling with similar questions. How do you respond when institutions crumble? When lies get amplified while truth gets censored? When standing up feels both necessary and dangerous?

Here's what we learned this summer: the work continues, whether you're in a newsroom in Washington or a democracy festival in Norway. Truth-telling doesn't take vacations, even when truth-tellers do. And sometimes the most important conversations happen when you travel thousands of miles to sit in a room with people who share your commitment to keeping the lights on.

Looking Ahead

We're back, we're energized, and we have a lot of work ahead of us. Russian disinformation campaigns aren't slowing down, American censorship is accelerating, and the 2026 election cycle is already casting shadows. But we also have new partnerships, deeper insights, and a growing community of people who refuse to let lies win.

Expect our regular newsletters, more deep-dive investigations, and more events across the pond to come… We'll keep tracking the Trump administration's war on free speech, keep following the international threads of disinformation, and keep finding new ways to increase the cost of lies that undermine democracy.

To that end, we’ve got another workshop coming up on Sunday, September 21: OSINT For Everyone! If you’ve always wanted to learn about how to uncover insights among all the needles in our giant digital haystack, this is the course for you! Our paid subscribers get an exclusive discount; if you’re a paid subscriber and you’d like to take advantage of it, drop us a line.

Also, our merch is still available if you want to let the world know you're hot for democracy in the last gasps of summer.

Thanks for sticking with us through the break. It's good to be fighting alongside all of you.

Donate to Support Our Work

More soon!

Ben, Nina, and The American Sunlight Project Team