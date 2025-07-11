The American Sunlight Project

The American Sunlight Project

Bad Actors are Grooming LLMs to Produce Falsehoods
Our research shows that even the latest "reasoning" models are vulnerable
  
Sophia Freuden
Nina Jankowicz
, and 
Gary Marcus
Last Week in Censorship: June 29-July 5, 2025
The Trump administration threatens to prosecute CNN for reporting on an ICE tracking app, and forces Penn to retroactively strip a transgender swimmer's…
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
Substack Leadership (Hopefully) Wakes Up
After a Substack writer was deported, the site’s leaders seem to recognize that Trump isn’t actually fighting for free speech.
  
Nina Jankowicz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 22-28, 2025
Maryland federal judiciary hit with unprecedented lawsuit, tourist denied entry over political meme, and university president resigns under federal…
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
1

June 2025

Last Week in Censorship: June 15-21, 2025
Student visa applicants must face social media surveillance, French lawmaker denied entry and FIFA abandons anti-racism messaging.
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
To Reason or Not To Reason: LLMs and the Streamlining of Influence Operations
Competing papers from Apple and Anthropic debate whether LLMs are capable of reasoning, while malign actors continue using them to shift their influence…
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 8-14, 2025
Trump threatens protesters with "heavy force," the entire Fulbright board resigns over political interference, and police systematically target…
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
Six months of partnership with you—time to resubscribe!
A look back over the last six months, and a look towards the rest of 2025. Re-enter your payment info to avoid a subscription lapse!
  
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 1-7, 2025
The Trump administration steps up its war on academic freedom, strips civil rights heroes from Navy ships, and weaponizes antitrust law against media…
  
Benjamin Shultz
The Romanian Far-Right Received a Massive Boost from MAGA on X
Dozens of MAGA influencers went all-in for the Romanian election, gaining nearly a billion views on X while promoting conspiracies aimed at undermining…
  
Benjamin Shultz
Where do we go from here? We keep going.
ASP CEO Nina Jankowicz's Keynote at the World Expression Forum
  
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: May 25-31, 2025
The State Department unveils myriad new visa restrictions for "censors" and the Department of Education and VA go after academic freedom.
  
Benjamin Shultz
 and 
The American Sunlight Project
