The American Sunlight Project
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Last Week in Censorship
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Bad Actors are Grooming LLMs to Produce Falsehoods
Our research shows that even the latest "reasoning" models are vulnerable
15 hrs ago
•
Sophia Freuden
,
Nina Jankowicz
, and
Gary Marcus
44
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Bad Actors are Grooming LLMs to Produce Falsehoods
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Last Week in Censorship: June 29-July 5, 2025
The Trump administration threatens to prosecute CNN for reporting on an ICE tracking app, and forces Penn to retroactively strip a transgender swimmer's…
Jul 9
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
7
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 29-July 5, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Substack Leadership (Hopefully) Wakes Up
After a Substack writer was deported, the site’s leaders seem to recognize that Trump isn’t actually fighting for free speech.
Jul 4
•
Nina Jankowicz
and
The American Sunlight Project
50
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Substack Leadership (Hopefully) Wakes Up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Last Week in Censorship: June 22-28, 2025
Maryland federal judiciary hit with unprecedented lawsuit, tourist denied entry over political meme, and university president resigns under federal…
Jul 1
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
13
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 22-28, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
June 2025
Last Week in Censorship: June 15-21, 2025
Student visa applicants must face social media surveillance, French lawmaker denied entry and FIFA abandons anti-racism messaging.
Jun 25
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
6
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 15-21, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
To Reason or Not To Reason: LLMs and the Streamlining of Influence Operations
Competing papers from Apple and Anthropic debate whether LLMs are capable of reasoning, while malign actors continue using them to shift their influence…
Jun 19
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
10
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
To Reason or Not To Reason: LLMs and the Streamlining of Influence Operations
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Last Week in Censorship: June 8-14, 2025
Trump threatens protesters with "heavy force," the entire Fulbright board resigns over political interference, and police systematically target…
Jun 17
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
6
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 8-14, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Six months of partnership with you—time to resubscribe!
A look back over the last six months, and a look towards the rest of 2025. Re-enter your payment info to avoid a subscription lapse!
Jun 12
•
The American Sunlight Project
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Six months of partnership with you—time to resubscribe!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Last Week in Censorship: June 1-7, 2025
The Trump administration steps up its war on academic freedom, strips civil rights heroes from Navy ships, and weaponizes antitrust law against media…
Jun 10
•
Benjamin Shultz
9
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: June 1-7, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Romanian Far-Right Received a Massive Boost from MAGA on X
Dozens of MAGA influencers went all-in for the Romanian election, gaining nearly a billion views on X while promoting conspiracies aimed at undermining…
Jun 5
•
Benjamin Shultz
5
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
The Romanian Far-Right Received a Massive Boost from MAGA on X
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Where do we go from here? We keep going.
ASP CEO Nina Jankowicz's Keynote at the World Expression Forum
Jun 4
•
The American Sunlight Project
2
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Where do we go from here? We keep going.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Last Week in Censorship: May 25-31, 2025
The State Department unveils myriad new visa restrictions for "censors" and the Department of Education and VA go after academic freedom.
Jun 3
•
Benjamin Shultz
and
The American Sunlight Project
9
Share this post
The American Sunlight Project
Last Week in Censorship: May 25-31, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 The American Sunlight Project
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts